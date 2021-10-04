Bridgepoint Advises Airlite Plastics on Its Acquisition of Cosmetic Specialties International, LLC

Omaha, NE, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgepoint Investment Banking (“Bridgepoint”) acted as the sole buy-side M&A advisor to Omaha-based packaging manufacturer Airlite Plastics (“Airlite”) on its acquisition of Cosmetic Specialties International (“CSI”). The acquisition of California-based CSI, a leading US manufacturer of cosmetic containers for the beauty and skincare industries, will allow Airlite to expand its footprint in the United States and enter the cosmetics industry through a well-established industry player in the space.

Airlite engaged Bridgepoint as their buy-side advisor targeting companies with proprietary product lines, a strong management team, a similar culture and a strong commitment to shared core values. Bridgepoint’s tenacity, expertise in the packaging and manufacturing sector, deep industry connectivity and ability to develop meaningful relationships were instrumental to finding the ideal acquisition target for Airlite’s next stage of growth.

Airlite CEO Brad Crosby commented, “We are incredibly excited for the future with CSI. We gave the Bridgepoint team a narrow list of criteria and they delivered. Throughout the entire process, they provided a thoughtful external perspective, deep market knowledge, and advisory excellence.”

Steve Kane, Airlite CFO added, “The Bridgepoint team didn’t stop at sourcing the opportunity. They worked tirelessly at a phenomenally high level to support us, from initial discussions to negotiations to diligence to close. And, we had fun doing it.”

Bridgepoint Managing Director Mike Anderson commented, “Bridgepoint has been impressed with the level of professionalism and integrity from both companies in this M&A process. We’re committed to helping leading family- and founder-owned companies such as Airlite achieve their strategic goals. This acquisition is a good example of accomplishing that mission.”

About Bridgepoint Investment Banking

Bridgepoint Investment Banking, a division of Bridgepoint Holdings NE, LLC, is a market-leading boutique impact investment bank. The Bridgepoint team, through their broker dealer relationship with M&A Securities Group, Inc., an unaffiliated entity, serves clients over their corporate lifecycles by providing capital raising and M&A advisory solutions. Bridgepoint serves clients globally across a range of focus sectors including plastics, packaging and manufacturing. Learn more about Bridgepoint Investment Banking at www.bridgepointib.com.

About Airlite Plastics

Airlite Plastics is a premier, privately held, family-owned packaging manufacturer headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. A pioneer in the plastics and packaging industry, Airlite offers packaging products and services with a focus on sustainability, customer service and their core values of integrity, respect and innovation. Learn more about Airlite Plastics at airliteplastics.com.

