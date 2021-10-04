Apollo Names Dave Stangis as Chief Sustainability Officer

Former Campbell & Intel Executive to Lead Apollo’s Sustainability Strategy



NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo” or the “Firm”) today announced that Dave Stangis will join the Firm as a Senior Partner and Chief Sustainability Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Stangis will spearhead Apollo’s sustainability efforts, building on the Firm’s long-standing ESG program. Mr. Stangis will report to Apollo Co-Presidents Scott Kleinman and Jim Zelter and join the Management Committee.

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan said, “We are pleased to welcome Dave to our team. His unparalleled experience and leadership not only reinforce our commitment to sustainability but also provide clear evidence of our ambitions going forward as we look to continue to drive operational rigor and positive impact around the globe. Sustainability is simply better business and a critical component of our long-term growth strategy.”

Co-Presidents Scott Kleinman and Jim Zelter said, “Dave has a track record of designing and implementing programs that are tightly integrated with business strategies. He will help to ensure we fully harness our scale and resources to enhance our commitment to sustainability and create real value for all of our stakeholders. Dave’s appointment builds on the great progress achieved under the leadership of Laurie Medley, our Global Head of ESG, and her team.”

Mr. Stangis said, “I am thrilled to join the Apollo team at such an exciting time for the Firm. Apollo is clearly committed to driving sustainability across the Firm and its funds’ portfolio companies, creating value for its investors and the communities in which it operates. I look forward to working with the entire team to deepen that mission and take the Firm’s sustainability strategy to new heights.”

For over a decade, Apollo has built a successful ESG program that has been a leader within the alternative asset management industry, working with stakeholders to help drive sustainability, climate action, employee engagement, and responsible citizenship across the Firm and its funds’ portfolio companies. This year Apollo developed a proprietary ESG rating system for its credit platform, further incorporating ESG into its lending and investment processes.

Prior to joining Apollo, Mr. Stangis founded 21C Impact, an advisory firm dedicated to delivering a differentiated impact on business results with a focus on ESG and corporate sustainability initiatives. Previously, he was the Chief Sustainability Officer at Campbell Soup Company (“Campbell”), where he created and led the company’s ESG, Corporate Citizenship, Sustainability & Public Affairs strategies from 2008 to 2019. Mr. Stangis joined Campbell from Intel Corporation, where he served as the company’s first Global Director of Corporate Responsibility from 1999 to 2008. Mr. Stangis currently serves as a mentor to the AgFunder Network. In addition, he served as an Executive Adviser at the Boston College Center for Corporate Citizenship, Entrepreneur in Residence at Babson College, and Instructor in Villanova University’s Sustainable Enterprise Executive Education program.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $472 billion assets under management. To learn more, visit www.apollo.com.

