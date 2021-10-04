Love Pharma Makes Public Debut in Emerging Sexual Health, Wellness, and Psychedelics Markets

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV), formerly Glenbriar Technologies, Inc., is a new-age pharma/nutraceutical company that specializes in the global sexual health, wellness and psychedelics markets by licensing and distributing psychedelic and cannabis-infused products. The company ushered in a new era of health and wellness as it began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange last week under the new name and ticker symbol.

As Love Pharma sets out to bring psychedelic therapies, pharmaceutical alternatives, and sexual enrichment products to market, it will immediately propel its current CBD-infused brands, “Bloom” and “Auralief,” into the marketplace while it continues to develop a host of additional patent-protected products in the company’s pipeline. https://love-pharma.com/products

Love Pharma’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zachary Stadnyk, a long-time corporate finance advisory professional, is no stranger to launching companies in the public arena. And he and his team have positioned the company to compete in three fast-growing markets—two are widely popular, the global CBD market, and the global sexual health and wellness market, while the other is an emerging but rapidly increasing market, the global psychedelic market, aka, the “shroom boom.”

To that end, Love Pharma acquired BC-based Kick Pharmaceuticals, a specialized health and wellness company, and with the acquisition gained the exclusive rights and licenses to produce, market, package, sell and distribute six pharmaceutical and therapeutic products throughout Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom.

Love Pharma’s vision is to develop products that target both mental and sexual health to improve the quality of everyday life for all individuals. The sheer popularity of the markets, in which Love Pharma will compete, offers myriad opportunities for expansion in North America and on the global stage with an array of high-demand products.

First, when developing nutraceuticals, the company focuses on pharmaceutical-alternative substances with physiological benefits, such as CBD and THC, which can be found in both of its initial products. Love Pharma’s first nutraceutical products, include Bloom, a topical gel infused with CBD and/or THC, that increases blood flow and sensitivity, and Auralief CBD oral strips, the company’s discreet cannabis-infused oral strip that speeds-up and enhances the desired effects of THC and CBD.

One market advantage that Love Pharma will enjoy over many of its competitors during its development process is the company’s demand for clinical validation. Love Pharma supports its products with as much research and clinical data as possible. For instance, Bloom is clinically proven to increase the number, intensity, and speed of orgasms in women, and Auralief is supported by a recent human trial that demonstrated a greater than 30% increase in efficacy and speed to performance of THC and CBD. Additionally, “FSD,” a female sexual dysfunction supplement in the company’s product development pipeline, is supported by a clinical trial demonstrating an overall reported increase in desire, satisfaction, and orgasms in women.

Timing is everything and Love Pharma has chosen exactly the right time to join the extremely popular cannabis industry, and more specifically, the CBD market. According to analysts at Fortune Business Insights, the global CBD market is projected to grow from approximately $3.7 billion in 2021 to about $55.8 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 47.49% between 2021 and 2028. The firm attributes the substantial rise in CAGR to demand and growth within the CBD market, manufacturers focusing on formulating new product offerings infused with CBD to provide consumers with easy access, and the market returning to pre-pandemic levels once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Meanwhile, the growth in the CBD products market has been so monumental that leading cannabis researchers, BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research, are projecting that the collective market for CBD sales in the U.S. alone will surpass $20 billion by 2024. Another report by Data Bridge Market Research, a leading global market research firm, analyzed the CBD-infused edible market and projected it will grow at a CAGR of 25% in its forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The CEO has the company focused on generating revenue and growing market share with its patent-protected product portfolio by maximizing global distribution channels, including direct-to-consumer, retail brick and mortar, online shops and MLM markets. Love Pharma has partnered with popular CBD distributor Love Hemp to launch its brands outside of North America, and because Zachary Stadnyk is very familiar with the ballooning CBD market in the U.S., Love Pharma has proactively partnered with Potent Ventures to launch both Bloom and Auralief to reach the growing number of CBD consumers in the U.S. market.

Next, in the psychedelic space, Love Pharma is currently developing a biosynthetic psilocybin-infused oral strip. The company is using the same proven and existing intellectual property for its psilocybin-infused product that was used to develop the muco-adhesive strip found in Love Pharma’s CBD oral strips.

Psychedelics, like psilocybin, may be an emerging market, but according to a report from Research and Markets, it’s an exploding market. In its report, the firm estimates the size of the psychedelics market to reach $10.75 billion by 2027, up from just $4.75 billion last year and growing at a CAGR of 12.36% during the report period of 2021-2027.

Finally, Love Pharma is set up for success with its entrance into both the psychedelic and cannabis-infused markets, but its unique approach should segue nicely into the lucrative sexual health and wellness market too. Sexual health and wellness can encompass a wide range of products from sexual enhancement to sexual dysfunction to lubricants. Love Pharma has developed and continues to develop intimate enhancement products to increase circulation while providing anti-inflammatory benefits.

The global sexual health and wellness market is estimated to grow rapidly according to a report published by Research and Markets last month. In the report, Research and Markets stated that amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for sexual health and wellness, estimated at $30 billion in 2020, is projected to reach a revised market size of $41.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. The report highlights the U.S., China, Canada, Japan, and Germany as noteworthy fast-growing geographic markets in the industry.

Love Pharma is ideally situated to grow and to grow quickly as it competes in three separate markets that are each enjoying their own incredible growth. The extreme popularity of the products that the CBD, psychedelic, and sexual health and wellness markets attract show no signs, whatsoever, of slowing, and are ideal for Love Pharma to move into and establish their own footprint within each of these industries.

To learn more about Love Pharma Inc., visit https://love-pharma.com or email investors@love-pharma.com

About Love Pharma Inc.

Love Pharma Inc. is a Canadian Securities Exchange-traded company. The new-age pharma/nutraceutical company is specializing in global sexual health, wellness, and psychedelics markets. Founded in 2020, Love Pharma’s mission is to bring innovative products to market that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life. Love Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce, market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. Love Pharma anticipates increasing value for its shareholders through continued mergers and acquisitions that complement its strong portfolio of intellectual property.

