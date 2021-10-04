Proactive news headlines including Golden Rim Resources, Tamboran Resources, Azure Minerals and Cyclone Metals

Sydney, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has had a successful year of exploration and growth in FY2020-21 across its portfolio of mineral projects in West Africa and South America. Click here

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has recapped its work towards the global energy transition in a financial year characterised by capital raises, acquisitions and operational momentum. Click here

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) is poised to begin extensive reverse circulation (RC) and aircore (AC) drilling this quarter at Barton Gold Project in the Kookynie Gold District of Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields. Click here

Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has commenced Sub-Audio Magnetics (SAM) surveying at the Nickol River Gold Project in Western Australia to explore for additional gold bearing shears and structures, and to better define known structures associated with historical gold mining. Click here

Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) is celebrating today after becoming Australia’s newest exporter. Click here

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) – an emerging supplier of lithium-boron in the US – was fully expecting the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s (FWS) announcement of a proposal to list Tiehm’s buckwheat as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and has factored this into project planning. Click here

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) has awarded an underground mine development contract to Redpath Australia, a leading underground mining specialist, to help develop its Darlot gold mine in Western Australia. Click here

Latitude Consolidated Ltd (ASX:LCD) has begun a Phase 2 exploration program at the flagship Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) achieved considerable progress in FY21 across a strong portfolio of diverse mineral resource projects in Australia. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has successfully completed a A$15 million placement at A$1.45 per share, with funds to be used to further its technology and commercial development in the US. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) continues to progress its exploration strategy for the Gidjee North Project after honing in on a series of gold and base metal targets at its wholly-owned WA asset. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has received further wide and high-grade results from the Scotia Deeps drilling program at Norseman Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

XTEK Ltd (ASX:XTE) has kicked off a A$7.7 million capital raising strongly with an underwritten institutional placement to existing security holders and new investors bringing in A$2.7 million. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, FRA:7OR, ASX:CCZ) has confirmed the presence of large occurrences of surface lithium following preliminary due diligence across the Picasso Lithium Project in Western Australia's south. Click here

Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY) has high-resolution UAV magnetic surveys underway at the 100%-owned Karonie Gold Project in Western Australia in areas where it plans to carry out near-term drill testing. Click here

