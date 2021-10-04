Global Mobile Virtualization Market to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Virtualization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032250/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hypervisors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.3% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Application Containers segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR

- The Mobile Virtualization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16% and 15.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR.

- Other Technologies Segment to Record 15.4% CAGR

- In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$508.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)

Amazon.com, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

BlackBerry Limited

CA Technologies

Cisco

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Google LLC

Harman International Industries, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Ruckus

VMware, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

