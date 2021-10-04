WHAT’S NEW & COMING SOON IN AMERICA’S FIRST RESORT DESTINATION

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editor’s Note: Images to noted businesses can be downloaded, here; destination images can be downloaded, here.

The Palm Beaches in South Florida welcomes a diverse list of new and noteworthy developments for fall 2021 and beyond in America’s First Resort Destination, comprised of 39 cities and towns from Jupiter, West Palm Beach and Palm Beach to Delray Beach and Boca Raton. Travelers are encouraged to explore The Palm Beaches for an elevated vacation experience different than the rest, complete with new accommodation offerings, multi-million-dollar renovations at renowned resorts, fresh restaurant concepts, as well as a flourishing arts, entertainment and cultural scene. The Palm Beaches gives all visitors a reason why they should plan a trip to experience Florida’s finest travel destination. Significant updates include:

NEWSWORTHY DEVELOPMENTS

The Ray – Delray Beach (Now Open – September 2021)

The newly opened Curio Collection by Hilton property is located just blocks north of downtown Atlantic Avenue in the highly coveted, artsy community of Pineapple Grove. Bringing a LEED Gold-certified design and focused luxury to Delray Beach, The Ray features 141 smart guestrooms with balconies, a 20,000 square-foot pool deck and lounge, two highly curated restaurants, a signature lobby bar, neighborhood café, and state-of-the-art fitness programming. With its floating-glass-cube event space, available for parties of 135 to 458 guests, lush plazas, and more, The Ray is the embodiment of beach luxury.

Banyan Cay Resort & Golf – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Early 2022)

Poised for an early 2022 opening, Banyan Cay Resort & Golf will become Florida’s first Destination by Hyatt hotel and the first full-service Hyatt-branded property in Palm Beach County. This new-build luxury resort will boast an upscale West Indies style imagined by the leading hotel designers at Adache Architects. Guests will be treated to 150 oversized rooms and suites, 22 three-bedroom villas, and a robust menu of amenities. These include a lush spa inspired by West Indies rituals, two on-site restaurants, a resort-style swimming pool with a poolside tiki bar, six tennis courts, and 18 holes of golf on what is Jack Nicklaus’ 300th Signature course. Banyan Cay’s premier location enables guests to explore West Palm Beach’s endless options for adventure, including world-class shopping districts and exquisite restaurants.

Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences – Singer Island (Late Spring – Early Summer 2022)

Located on more than seven beachfront acres along the Atlantic shoreline on Palm Beach County’s picturesque Singer Island, Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences is a new paradigm of mindful living for those pursuing the best in proactive wellness. This cutting-edge example of a health-centric resort will offer first-class service along with a program combining Eastern wellbeing philosophies and western technology to create personalized journeys for each guest and resident. Amrit’s team of personal wellness guides will create individualized programs utilizing the resort’s 100,000 square feet of wellness amenities, including: The Aayush Hydrothermal water therapy circuit; indoor/outdoor treatment rooms; float tank; IV and sound and light therapies; acupuncture; curated skincare featuring the super deluxe line of French products, Biologique Recherche; body therapies from around the globe; extensive hair and scalp rejuvenation program; an array of fitness classes and arguably the most sophisticated, spa-centered Ayurvedic and yoga program in the United States. In addition, the resort will feature four food and beverage options, each focusing on health and wellness.

Mandarin Oriental – Boca Raton (Late 2022)

Set to debut in Downtown Boca Raton in late 2022, the 158-room hotel will be Mandarin Oriental’s second property in Florida and seventh in North America. All rooms and suites will be designed in a sophisticated and contemporary style, with exacting attention to detail that is reflective of the Group’s oriental heritage, complimented with golf course or downtown views. The hotel will feature two rooftop pools; fine dining restaurants and bars, including Mandarin Oriental’s signature MO Bar + Lounge, located on the rooftop with an outdoor terrace; and a Mandarin Oriental cake shop. Inspired by both ancient Asian and European traditions, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental will offer holistic rejuvenation and relaxation, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center. Golf legend Jack Nicklaus has begun redesigning the adjacent 18-hole golf course, located at the Via Mizner Golf & City Club, which includes championship facilities as well as a range of family-friendly features. Banqueting and meeting space will include a 4,500 square-foot ballroom and a variety of adaptable conference rooms. The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, consisting of another 92 rooms, will be located in the adjoining tower connected to the hotel by a sky bridge. The two buildings will form part of a two million square-foot, upscale, mixed-use development called Via Mizner, which will also include a half-mile of luxury retail.

RENOVATIONS AND EXPANSIONS

PGA National Resort & Spa – Palm Beach Gardens (Expected Completion – December 2021)

The multi-million-dollar transformation is well underway, with thoughtfully reimagined all-new interior and exterior designs, as well as new amenities for guests and members looking for an experience unlike any other. While respecting its long-lived golf legacy, the project team understands the future legacy must be focused on offering a fully engaging wellness destination experience with something for every generation of guests and members. The transformation will include a complete resort interior redesign featuring brand new guestrooms and suites, a new arrival experience, lobby, lobby bar, and new signature dining experiences highlighting two of South Florida’s Top Chef Alumni, Jeremy Ford and Lindsay Autry, also a James Beard nominee. With multiple award-winning designers on the project, the Resort is also revamping its destination Spa at PGA. Interiors are being championed by renowned South Florida-based design company, V Starr Design, owned by Venus Williams. The design team will reimagine the 40,000-square-foot Spa concept and feature the latest spa treatments, a salt room, and a fresh design of the exclusive Members Club. Visitors and members can now enjoy a newly designed golf experience by Staples Golf at the county’s most-famed golfing destination with a play on the Resort’s new 18-hole course named The Match, and a new Par 3 9-hole course; called The Staple. Designed simply “for fun” according to Andy Staples, The Staple is a brand-new Golf Academy, high-end Chocolatier, Ice Cream Shop, Kids Club, and much more. Additionally, in development is a brand-new Water Feature experience coming in 2022.

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa – Manalapan (Coming Soon – December 2021)

This indulgent oceanside retreat is undergoing an extensive, multi-million-dollar re-imagination to its culinary outlets and social spaces, offering a variety of new food and beverage outposts, a reinvented pool experience, and an exciting kid’s club. Palm Beach County-based interior design firm, Bilkey Llinas Design, was tapped to conceptualize the brand’s enhanced vision which pays homage to vintage Palm Beach glamour and propels it into the future with forward-thinking sophistication. To minimize disruption to guests, individual projects will be unveiled throughout the remainder of the year. Construction is underway and the re-imagination is timed for completion in late 2021.

The Boca Raton – Boca Raton (Coming Soon – Late 2021/ Early 2022)

The 356-acre-resort complex, previously known as the Boca Raton Resort and Club, is getting a total overhaul, marking the most significant evolution in its celebrated history. Ushering in a “New Golden Era,” the property transitioned to its new-again name: The Boca Raton, complete with a $175 million makeover ahead of its 100th anniversary. Phase One of the project touts upgrades to its accommodations, new culinary experiences in partnership with Major Food Group and new exclusive experiences for resort guests and club members. Owners, MSD Partners and Northview Hotel Group, gathered a dream team of designers and architects to transform the property, including Rockwell Group, EDSA, Garcia Stromberg, and King & Partners. The project includes a four-acre lakefront oasis complete with four pools, including an adults-only option, a 450-foot lazy river, two slides, a splash park, luxury cabanas and more. Plans also feature a retail boutique, a spacious event lawn, a kids’ club and a teen’s lounge, two bars, and other dining options, including a lakefront restaurant. The 27-story Tower will also be completely reconfigured and renovated, with all new guest rooms — 130 suites, 10 executive suites and a presidential suite — and a lounge on the top level with views of the city, ocean, and Intracoastal Waterway.



The Seagate Hotel & Spa – Delray Beach (Late 2022)

Beginning summer 2022, The Seagate will embark on its next chapter and undergo major renovations to its 154 guestrooms. Along with a full public-space redesign, the property will add new restaurant and lounge concepts. In addition, the Beach Club will be reimagined with an eye towards creating a spectacular beach, pool and culinary experience for both members and resort guests.

EPIC-CUREAN EXPERIENCES

Mama Bella Gourmet Market & Café – West Palm Beach (Now Open – October 2021)

Named after owner/developer Vladimir Fulman’s beloved mother, Mama Bella, the 75-seat, 3,750-square-foot culinary emporium, which opened Oct. 1, provides a curated collection of the world’s finest gourmet foods, spices, imported artisanal cuisine and ingredients. Mama Bella will feature a contemporary café and bar, a European-inspired gourmet market and deli, 100+ national and international wines and champagnes, specialty stone pizza and an alfresco patio.

Pagoda Kitchen – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – October 2021)

A neighborhood restaurant celebrating home-style Chinese cuisine plans to open its doors in fall 2021. Pagoda is owned and operated by award-winning restaurateur Burt Rapoport, who currently operates Deck 84 in Delray Beach and other prominent restaurants in The Palm Beaches. Rapoport felt a need for a home-style Chinese cuisine in west Delray Beach, and in wanting to celebrate the culture and cuisine properly, hired Executive Chef Bryan Emperor to develop the menu. Pagoda Kitchen will include traditional items such as Dumplings, Bao Buns, Wonton Soup, Asian BBQ Ribs, Lo Mein, Beef & Peppers, and others, inspired by Emperor’s pan-Asian culinary. A focal point of the restaurant will be the double, vertical rotisserie which will be roasting Peking duck, Chinese spareribs, and chicken from morning to night. Pagoda will also feature a robust take-out station, indoor bar and a spacious 360-degree outdoor bar, complete with a bevy of creative craft cocktails, beer, wine and sake.

Corvina Seafood Grill – Boca Raton (Coming Soon – October 2021)

Washington, D.C. Chef Jeff Tunks and business partner restaurateur David Wizenberg, both of PassfionFish fame, will celebrate the opening of Corvina Seafood – named after the blush-hued fish found along the Central and South American coastlines. The 235-seat Corvina boasts panoramic indoor and plein seating, a private dining room for up to 32 guests, and an Instagram-worthy saltwater fish aquarium. The menu will feature a flavorful, fresh seafood bounty from briny oysters on the half shell, Hamachi sushi rolls, whole local snapper and vertically spectacular seafood towers, along with an abundance of fresh, local and seasonal catches.

THRōW Social™ – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – October 2021)

Delray Beach's newest dining, bar, and entertainment venue will open soon with live music and events. ​THRōW Social™ is all about 1960’s retro Palm Beach life, where players and guests can lounge under a cabana or snap a selfie in front of kitschy neon signs. The 11,000 square-foot venue has a tropical tiki-bar vibe featuring a creative cocktail and gastropub menu with cabanas, fun games and activities, live music and DJs, ping pong, corn hole, shuffleboard, darts, axe throwing, and more.

Prezzo – Palm Beach Gardens (Coming Soon – November 2021)

Prezzo introduced the wood-fired pizza concept to South Florida when it opened its first location in Boca Raton in 1989. Visitors to the new PGA Commons location can look forward to Prezzo’s crispy, thin-crust pizza, wood-oven apple tart, fusilli, and roasted garlic with focaccia breadsticks. With daily happy hour and live music on Friday and Saturday, featuring a rotating schedule of performers, the restaurant’s laid-back ambiance will add to the welcoming neighborhood vibe of the outdoor plaza.

Meso Beach House – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – November 2021)

This Mediterranean-style restaurant was born in New York’s Westchester County and will now open its first sister location in Delray Beach on the Intercoastal Waterway, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Meso will evoke the elegance and escapism feel of the Greek Isles, but with a friendly Delray Beach vibe, featuring a craft cocktail bar, patio raw bar and a seafood-focused menu - offering everything from grilled octopus to whole roasted branzino.

Driftwood at Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – November 2021)

Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa’s newest restaurant and bar, Driftwood will open this fall, boasting water views and ocean breezes, flavorful, innovative fare, inspired cocktails and an energetic atmosphere on downtown Delray’s ever-alluring Atlantic Avenue.

sweetgreen in Rosemary Square – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – November 2021)

This national, fast-casual healthy food chain with a cult following is expected to open in Rosemary Square this November with farm-to-table salads and warm bowls. The 60-seat, seasonally inspired restaurant will offer indoor and outdoor dining areas and is backed by tennis star Naomi Osaka.

Akira Back at The Ray – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – Fall 2021)

Designed by Celano Design Studio, Akira Back is a multi-sensory dining experience led by the Michelin-starred chef of the same name. Drawing on inspiration from his adventurous side, Korean heritage and travels around the globe, Akira Back has created a custom menu composed of innovative interpretations of Asian fare with American influence, reinventing a notable dining experience.

Lewis Steakhouse – Jupiter (Coming Soon – Fall 2021)

The newest addition to the Okeechobee Steakhouse enterprise, Lewis Steakhouse is a high-end steakhouse bringing the true spirit of the area’s most iconic restaurant to Jupiter. Under the leadership of Executive Chef Jamie Steinbrecher, the menu is centered on the world-famous aged Prime steaks that the Lewis family and Okeechobee Steakhouse are recognized for, with select signature items unique to Lewis Steakhouse. The 150-seat restaurant features classic décor, high-back booths for privacy, and a full bar where wine and cocktail connoisseurs can indulge with an array of domestic and international whiskies from small and large distilleries, along with a renowned wine collection overseen by partner and Wine Director Christina Wishart.

El Camino in Rosemary Square – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – Winter 2021)

This “Mexican soul food” restaurant will open a new location in downtown West Palm Beach’s Rosemary Square. The 6,500 square-foot space will feature an open-air dining area and indoor seating for up to 340 guests. The menu will include an array of tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and quesadillas presented with a sophisticated touch.

Ember Grill at The Ray – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – Winter 2021)

Ember Grill by Menin, is a homage to the classic American grill, serving reimagined classics thoughtfully paired with craft cocktails. Renowned Las Vegas Chef Joe Zanelli’s menu will delight palates of all kinds, fusing the best sustainable local ingredients from land and sea. The open kitchen, dining room and plush terrace are great to enjoy lunch with a colleague, dinner with family, or a post-work drink at the bar.

Rosewater Rooftop at The Ray – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – Winter 2021)

Rosewater Rooftop by Menin, designed by Studio Munge, is a premier rooftop lounge and pool, embodying the essence of the Delray Beach lifestyle. Tropical modern luxury is infused in the crafted design details throughout this stunning experiential 22,000-square-foot space. Sweeping baldachins, oversized umbrellas, trellises and pergolas married to a lush tree canopy provides shade coverage to the diverse lounging and dining areas of Rosewater. The indoor and outdoor space is perched above 2nd Avenue and plays host to relaxed daytime and evening events with a signature bar and cocktail experience for poolside guests. Rosewater offers a food menu designed for a day at the pool or a night out, from light dishes like local snapper ceviche to fresh and inventive sushi featuring local yellowtail.

Harry’s in Rosemary Square – West Palm Beach (Summer 2022)

The classic yet iconic New York City steakhouse and cocktail bar, located on Hanover Square in lower Manhattan, celebrated by Wall Street’s Institution for half of a century, will be opening a Florida location in Rosemary Square. The restaurant will feature the original Harry’s signature beef wellington and martini bar.

Adrienne’s Pizza Bar in Rosemary Square – West Palm Beach (Summer 2022)

This New York City transplant, and sister to Harry’s restaurant, will open in Rosemary Square next year, serving up old-fashioned pizzas, pasta, salads and classic Italian cuisine.

Sadelle’s at The Boca Raton – Boca Raton (Summer 2022)

An outpost of the New York brunch institution will cook up quintessential classics including stellar bagels, sliced-to-order salmon and sturgeon, and chopped salads, all in an updated and fun, yet refined fashion.

Restaurant Row – Boca Raton (Late 2022)

Adjacent to the Town Center at Boca Raton, Restaurant Row will be a 22,500-square-foot, ground-up, restaurant-only development. Diners can look forward to this walkable complex with outdoor dining space, valet service and five restaurant concepts – two of which are currently pre-leased to popular restaurants Pubbelly Sushi and El Camino.

ARTS, CULTURE & ENTERTAINMENT

The Match Course at PGA National Resort – Palm Beach Gardens (Now Open – September 2021)

Andy Staple's Match Course – an 18-hole course at PGA National Resort & Spa combines classic golf course design principles with a radical take on the format. Say goodbye to "par," forget traditional stroke play and embrace match play competition, the way the game was intended to be played. The Match is an 18-hole course – but instead of having five to six sets of tees like a traditional golf course – it will have one long, continuous teeing area that allows players to essentially choose where they want to tee off from inside a minimum-maximum range. Rounds are expected to be completed in three hours or less to address one of the biggest challenges in golf, which is the time it takes to complete. This course will primarily appeal to avid golfers, traveling golf groups and golf course architectural purists – but its “fun and fast” layout will appeal to beginners and leisure travelers as well and is open exclusively for resort guests and members of PGA National Resort.

First Friday Art Walk – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – October 2021)

First Friday Art Walk is a night for strolling and discovering the vibrant art scene throughout the more than 35 galleries, studios, and museums in downtown Delray Beach. The Downtown Delray Beach Arts District includes Artists Alley (corner of NE 3rd St. & "Artists Alley" between NE 3rd Ave & NE 4th Ave), Pineapple Grove (NE 2nd Avenue), Atlantic Avenue and West Atlantic Avenue.

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru at Boca Raton Museum of Art – Boca Raton (Coming Soon – October 2021) The Boca Raton Museum of Art will host the world premiere of Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru (Oct. 16, 2021 - March 6, 2022.). This all-new, immersive museum experience transports guests to the southern hemisphere’s cradle of civilization – the Incan city of Machu Picchu – for a journey through the vast expanse of Andean history. Guided by Ai Apaec, a mythical Andean hero, visitors will gain a window into transformation through the forces of nature that result in his death and subsequent rebirth. Guests will also have the chance to walk among artifacts from royal tombs and be plunged into the Amazon rainforest to come face-to-face with one of the largest collections of gold treasures ever to tour the world.

Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection at Norton Museum of Art – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – October 2021)

This collection will be the Norton’s first, large-scale exhibition devoted to Mexican modernism (Oct. 23, 2021 - Feb. 6, 2022). As a film producer in Mexico City, Jacques Gelman encountered the leading figures of the artistic renaissance that occurred after the Mexican Revolution in 1920. Featuring over 150 pieces, including paintings and works on paper collected by Jacques and Natasha Gelman alongside photographs and period clothing, the exhibition includes the largest group of works by Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera ever on view at the museum.

Delray Beach Art Trail – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – November 2021)

A new collection of art installations, murals, galleries, artist studios and culture will soon be available through the Delray Beach Art Trail. Curated for viewing in person or online, free of cost at www.DelrayArtTrail.com, the diverse and exquisite artwork seeks to stir the public imagination and shed light on the city’s history. The website showcases the vast collection of artistic offerings throughout Delray Beach with more than 75 installations, 40+ murals, 35+ art galleries and studios and eight cultural centers featured with photos and descriptions.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) – Juno Beach (Coming Soon – Fall 2021)

Situated on one of the world’s most densely nested sea turtle beaches, the center features an on-site hospital, a research laboratory, educational exhibits and aquariums. The 27,500 square-foot addition, set to open in fall 2021, will double the center’s hospital capacity and research laboratory, and significantly enhance its educational efforts with interactive experiences. Visitors will enjoy more than six times the amount of educational programming, a new Marine Life gallery, interactive exhibits and a new auditorium, a large-scale event and symposium venue for up to 400 guests, and a large outdoor ocean-view café. Additionally, LMC announced a two-million dollar-for-dollar matching gift toward the expansion. This matching gift will help the center raise critical funds to deploy the world’s most advanced clean-water filtration system at a sea turtle hospital. The leading filtration system will provide quarantining, filtration, heating and chilling for each individual hospital tank and patient regardless of water quality or environmental conditions.

Atlantic Crossing – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – Late 2021/Early 2022)

Bringing added dimension to Delray Beach’s acclaimed Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic Crossing will offer new choices for living, working, shopping and enjoying city life. This walkable destination, featuring a living “green wall” and tree-lined promenade, is a natural extension of Downtown Delray’s authentic and eclectic charm, gracefully weaving together generous public spaces, lively streetscapes, and distinctive design, bringing two city blocks to life.

Sean Kenney’s Nature POP! at Mounts Botanical Garden – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – January 2022)

This exhibition from artist Sean Kenney will feature over 40 sculptures made from more than 800,000 LEGO pieces, exploring the beauty of nature through highly stylized, colorful displays standing in striking contrast with their surroundings.

Maltz Jupiter Theatre – Jupiter (Coming Soon – January 2022)

Scheduled to reopen in early January following a $36 million expansion, the Theatre’s 2022 season will open offsite with a truly spectacular treat for local theatergoers: a three-week, open-air run of the smash-hit Broadway musical Jersey Boys at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium (Jan. 11-30, 2022), as well as the fun-filled comedy, I Hate Hamlet at The Benjamin School’s 800-seat theater in Palm Beach Gardens (Feb. 8-20, 2022). The season will then move onto the Theatre’s brand-new Broadway-scale stage for the high energy, dance-filled musical Sweet Charity (Feb. 19 - March 9, 2022) and a four-week run of the Tony®-nominated Broadway sensation Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (March 22 - April 10, 2022).

Sunset Lounge – West Palm Beach (Fall 2022)

This legendary West Palm Beach nightclub and jazz landmark, dating back to 1925, is ready for its second act with a multimillion-dollar revival. The renovation of this iconic 12,308-square-foot venue that once hosted notable artists, including Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, is the cornerstone of the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency’s work to restore the Historic Northwest District. The space will pay tribute to the musical roots and notable beginnings of the site as the premier African American entertainment venue in the south during the Jim Crow law period that enforced racial segregation. The redevelopment will pay homage to the rich jazz and black history of the area and celebrate its significant legacy, ultimately transforming the Sunset Lounge into the epicenter for a new African American cultural tourism destination. The renovations will include a complete rehabilitation of the existing barrel-roofed building, a bar and restaurant, ballroom with a stage, and a third-floor mezzanine. In addition, a new two-story building to the east will house a kitchen, dressing rooms and a box office, as well as a rooftop bar, patio and garden

Sundy Village – Delray Beach (2022/2023)

Sundy Village is currently being developed into a mixed-use, outdoor-centric, campus community totaling approximately 129,000-gross-square-feet of lifestyle retail, office space, and 267 subterranean parking spaces. Sundy Village will include the existing Sundy House property - a historic restaurant, boutique Inn, and event venue surrounded by a tropical garden, though the campus will feature modern food and beverage concepts, fitness/wellness spaces, and two+ acres of landscaped outdoor areas complementing the existing vibrant Atlantic Avenue.

EVENTS

West Palm Beach GreenMarket – West Palm Beach (Now Open – October 2021)

The GreenMarket returns for its 27th season on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In celebration of the market's recent recognition as the No. 1 farmers market in the U.S., according to USA TODAY 10Best, this year’s theme will recognize the market’s success. The GreenMarket was independently nominated as a result of the readers' choice poll in April 2021. With the addition of nearly 30 new vendors, raising the total vendor count to 100, it will be the largest GreenMarket since its inception almost three decades ago. New vendors will include Baguette Plus Baking Co., Bartnick's Bagels, Brown Family Farm, Crab Island Seafood Company and more.

Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival – Palm Beach (Coming Soon – December 2021)

The annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival is pleased to announce its four-day lineup of star-studded celebrity chef events, with the most events ever to celebrate its return for the fourteenth year of the festival, held December 9-12, 2021. Festival tickets comprise a collection of both intimate gatherings where guests will get to know some of America’s most-spotlighted culinary talent, and lively events filled with fun in a food-centric, convivial atmosphere. Wine tastings, cocktail events and cooking demonstrations are also on the schedule for this year’s Festival.

Delray Beach Open – Delray Beach (Coming Soon – February 2022)

The Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com will be celebrating its 30th event in 2022. The Delray Beach stop on the global ATP Tour annually plays in front of over 60,000 fans, in addition to reaching television audiences in more than 50 countries over 10 days. The event will begin with an ATP Champions Tour team event opening weekend Feb. 11-13, 2022 featuring a field of the game’s legends. Singles and doubles main draw action for the ATP 250 event starts Monday, Feb. 14, and concludes with the ATP 250 finals on Sunday, Feb. 20. Off-court offerings at the intimate venue start with expanded food and beverage options including a wine and champagne lounge featuring VIP courtside tables and bottle service, Little Italy Italian Cafe and the Craft Cocktail & Beer Garden with bar games and live music.

SunFest – West Palm Beach (April 2022)

SunFest, Florida’s largest waterfront music and art festival along Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway (extending along Flagler Drive) – will make a comeback, April 22 - May 1, 2022. This annual event will have many bands performing, VIP experiences, delectable eats and a fireworks show. Past acts have included: Kendrick Lamar, Duran Duran, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Train, Death Cab for Cutie, Pitbull, Nick Jonas, Billy Idol, Ice Cube, Keith Urban, Bebe Rexha and more.

TRANSPORTATION

Brightline – West Palm Beach (Coming Soon – November 2021)

The high-speed passenger rail service will resume between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach in early November 2021.

Brightline – Boca Raton (2022)

Construction of the Brightline train station in Boca is estimated to begin in fall 2021 with an estimated opening date in 2022.

Palm Beach International Airport – West Palm Beach

Travelers voted Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) as the 8th Best Domestic Airport in the renowned Travel + Leisure Magazine 2021 World’s Best Awards. For the 5th year in a row, PBI ranked in the top 10 Best Domestic Airports category for access, check-in/security, restaurants/bars, shopping and design. Anticipated updates include:

NEW ROUTES

Allegiant

Minneapolis (MSP) launches in October 2021 with 2x weekly

Austin, TX (AUS) launches in November 2021 with 2x weekly

Frontier

Atlanta (ATL) launches in November 2021 with 1x daily

EXPANDED SERVICE

American

Additional daily flights to Chicago (ORD) and Washington (DCA)

Frontier

Additional daily flights to Islip (ISP) and Trenton (TTN)

United

Washington (IAD) increases in November 2021 to 2x daily

Spirit

Atlantic City (ACY) now year-round as of Summer/Fall 2021 (historically seasonal only)

MARKET RESUMPTIONS

JetBlue

Providence (PVD) resumed in September 2021 with 4x weekly

Los Angeles (LAX) resumes in October 2021 with 4x weekly

United

Houston (IAH) resumes in October 2021 with 1x daily

Air Canada

Montreal (YUL) and Toronto (YYZ) resumes in December 2021

Delta

Boston (BOS), Detroit (DTW), Minneapolis (MSP), New York (JFK) resumes in December 2021 with 1x daily

Southwest

Chicago (MDW) resumes in November 2021

Spirit

Newark (EWR) resumes in January 2022

Frontier

Newark (EWR) and Philadelphia (PHL) resumes in November 2021

Allegiant

Concord/Charlotte (USA) and Indianapolis (IND) resumes in October 2021

NEW AIRLINES

Avelo

New Haven (HVN) launches in December 2021 with 1x daily (5x weekly in January 2022)

Sun Country

Minneapolis (MSP) launches in October 2021 with 2x weekly

For a complete listing of direct non-stop air service to Palm Beach International Airport, visit https://www.pbia.org/airservice/.

