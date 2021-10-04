Packaging Automation Market Report 2020 - 2030: Visiongain Research Inc.

“ Packaging Automation Market is Driven by the increasing adoption of robotic technologies such as robotic process automation and automated conveyors. As a result of a shortage of labor and impact of COVID-19, most of the manufacturers are installing these automated packaging technologies across the supply chain”.

This report evaluates the current levels of global expenditure invested in the packaging automation market. Over the next decade, the packaging automation market will register strong growth. Visiongain forecasts that between 2020 to 2030, the packaging industry will change drastically owing to the implementation of advanced technologies such as automated conveyors, collaborative robots, sensors, human-machine interfaces (HMIs), and motion control.

Considering that consumer product demand has undergone a substantial increase in recent years, the need for reliable and detailed packaging solutions is growing. Of the most important elements of the packaging industry is the implementation of high-speed and high-throughput packaging equipment. To meet these growing demands, the packaging machinery industry is rapidly turning to technology to create creative packaging solutions that are ready for the future and automation is another such solution.

The packaging automation market is segmented based on product type, application, and industry and these segments are further divided. Product type is categorized into automated packaging machines, packaging robots, and automated conveyors. Based on application the market is classified into wrapping, form-fill-seal, cartooning, filling, labelling, palletizing, and other applications. Based on the industry it is further divided into food, beverage, healthcare & pharmaceutical, personal care, e-commerce & logistics, chemicals, and other industries. This report then profiles the most significant companies operating within the global Packaging Automation market to give a deeper understanding of its current atmosphere.

By product type, packaging robots dominated the overall market owing to its increasing adoption across the supply chain. Already, most manufacturing facilities use some level of on-site automation. Nevertheless, the industry is revolutionized by new types of robotic devices, performing more complex packaging tasks. Also, it is possible to attach robotic equipment to front-of-line processes too. De-palletization, packing, line loading or thermoforming packaging using an injection molding system are all potential choices for improving packaging processes.

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the overall market for packaging automation with China dominating the overall region. China is witnessing an automation revolution. industrialists are shifting to robots in the face of rising labor costs, higher quality demand, and labor protests. Also, multinational corporations are investing in the personal care, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage manufacturing sectors. Companies believe these sectors have tremendous potential as advancements in technology make robots lighter and more mobile, allowing them to be used in more fields. For example, Wahaha, China's largest food & beverage manufacturer, has invested more than USD 2.86 billion to implement automated production lines of world-class quality to enhance the production capacity.

As of 2020, the packaging automation industry is fragmented with the presence of many established international and domestic manufacturers. Some of the major players analyzed in the report are Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc., Kollmorgen Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Industrial Automation, Swisslog Holding AG, ULMA Packaging, Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., ABB, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Schneider Electric S.E., Massman Automation Designs LLC, Gerhard Schubert GmbH, Denso Corporation, Siemens AG and Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG.

