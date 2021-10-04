Capital Power to release third quarter 2021 financial results and hold analyst conference call on October 27

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its third quarter 2021 results before the markets open on October 27, 2021. Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss its third quarter operating and financial results.



About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns over 6,400 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 560 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

