FlexIt, the #1 Virtual Personal Training platform, announces release of new Connected Training™ feature

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt , the fitness platform that enables users to seamlessly access fitness facilities and LIVE 1-on-1 virtual training with personal trainers, proudly announces the launch of FlexIt's Connected Training™ offering, a new state-of-the-art tool that allows trainers to design interactive, personalized workouts to complement consumers’ FlexIt fitness programming. It has never been easier to get an affordable, highly-customized workout experience.



Connected Training™ allows trainers to create fully personalized exercise routines for their clients, complete with extensive instructional videos to ensure safety and efficiency. Personalized plans, developed specifically for each individual by their trainer, enhance the user’s ability to meet their fitness goals and can be utilized with or without live Virtual Personal Training sessions depending on the customers needs, goals, and budget. Connected Training™ fosters a holistic workout experience, in the gym, at home: Wherever, Whenever®.

"We're committed to creating the best possible fitness experience for our users,” said Austin Cohen, FlexIt's CEO and Founder, "With Connected Training™, we're not only a place to find virtual trainers, but a tool for ensuring that our users stick to their overall health plan. With this, and the nutritional programming offering we have in the works, we're turning FlexIt into the program for all fitness and health needs."

Through Connected Training™, trainers can now design fully customizable exercise routines for their clients to use when not in a session. Trainers can choose from an extensive library of pre-recorded videos showcasing proper form and technique, can edit sets, reps, weight, time, and even leave notes for users. They can then share these routines at the press of a button.

"FlexIt is the place for personalized virtual fitness," says Justin Turetsky, FlexIt’s COO and Founding Team Member "With the combination of Virtual Personal Training and Connected Training™, FlexIt is offering the most comprehensive customizable fitness solution on the market. Personal attention, accessibility, and consistent motivation all in one package."

FlexIt is known for its premier Virtual Personal Training platform designed specifically for exercise, with proprietary features that ensure clients are getting the most out of their sessions. These include timers, specialized camera views, easy music integration, health and wellness tracking, and form correction features, allowing trainers to project drawings and video demonstrations, on screen and in real-time to adjust technique.

The combination of FlexIt’s industry-leading in-person gym offerings, Virtual Personal Training, and personalized workouts with Connected Training™ makes FlexIt the most integrated fitness solution on the market. Users can now take advantage of a fully curated fitness plan, complete with daily exercise regimens, interactive personal training, and thousands of gym facilities, all accessible via FlexIt’s app and website.

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about FlexIt, visit: https://flexit.fit/.

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. is the mobile app that connects users with certified personal trainers from well-known national and local fitness brands. Users can search for trainers, book them, and take sessions all from within the FlexIt app or website. In addition, FlexIt allows users to quickly and seamlessly access a wide network of fitness clubs across the U.S., while paying only for the time that they are in the facility. With over 3,000 fitness clubs across the country in its network, FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while generating leads and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://flexit.fit/

