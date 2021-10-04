Domain Technology Partners, Compudyne, ProviDyn and MyITpros Join Forces to Launch Integris, Premium National MSP

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Channel e2e reporting well over 550 transactions among technology companies so far this year, consolidation in the Managed Service Provider (MSP) marketplace shows no signs of slowing down. Domain Technology Partners ("Domain"), Compudyne, ProviDyn and MyITpros is following the trend, announcing today that they have completed a four-company merger to form Integris (https://integrisit.com), a national premium Managed Service Provider for small to mid-market businesses. The announcement comes exactly one year after Domain announced their partnership with Frontenac, a Chicago-based private equity firm to build a national MSP platform. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

All four companies specialize in managing the IT, cybersecurity, cloud and network services of top-tier professional services firms in New Jersey, Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Georgia, and Texas. Their new name, Integris, is coined from the term integrity, the value that underpins the very foundation of all the organizations. Choosing a name that reflects this commonality builds unity and defines their course for the future as award-winning MSP industry leaders in several industry verticals. Together with Frontenac, they are on a path to build a national provider of managed IT services, with differentiation through the focus on operationally mature professional services clients, operational excellence and employee engagement and development.

"I'm looking forward to bringing together the best practices from each company to build a platform that will provide our clients with deeper integrations, more specialization for their needs and cybersecurity services that are only achievable at scale," stated John Marinac, CEO of Compudyne and now CTO of Integris.

Bill McCharen, CEO of MyITpros and now Managing Director for the Austin location said, "I believe we are bringing together some of the best MSP's across the country, and this will open up expansive opportunities for advancement and specialization to all of our people. It's truly a win-win situation."

Long time client, Matt Venner of Agile Therapeutics spoke highly of the endeavor: "Domain has been our strategic technology partner for over 7 years and we are very excited to be part of their journey. We have full confidence in their team and look forward to growing together."

The combined firm will be led by Rashaad Bajwa as CEO, John Marinac as CTO, Joseph O'Hara as CFO, and Jason Erickson as CSO. Former CEO of MyITpros, Bill McCharen will continue as Managing Director for Texas locations and former CEO of ProviDyn, Hamish Davidson will continue as Managing Director for Georgia location.

Rashaad Bajwa, CEO of Domain, said "This is the next step towards our vision of assembling the best MSPs, those with the best staff and the best clients, into a premium National MSP platform. The best clients appreciate the need for premium white glove IT services and this partnership allows us to assemble a nationwide army of best-in-class talent to secure, service and optimize their technology."

To add to their momentum, Integris is excited to announce that Arlin Sorensen, industry veteran and Vice President of Brand and Ecosystem Evangelism for ConnectWise, is joining the Board of Directors. As founder of HTG Peer Groups, Arlin had a unique place in the formation and success of these four companies. He will be joined on the Board of Directors by John Marinac, former CEO of Compudyne and now CTO of Integris.

"I'm excited to join the board at Integris," Sorensen shared, "I've been able to watch all four of these companies on their journey to this point and am looking forward to continuing to play a part in helping them reach their definition of success from a new and unique perspective as part of their Board of Directors."

About Domain Technology Partners:

Domain, SOC 2 Type II certified, provides businesses of all sizes a trusted resource to secure, optimize and manage their IT environments. For decades, Domain has been investing in its people and technology to become the best IT provider focused on SMBs in the United States. They have offices staffed 24x7x365 in New Jersey and Maryland, with 70+ full-time employees servicing clients from NYC to DC. https://go-domain.com

About Compudyne:

Compudyne focuses on building and retaining a high-performing team that services clients throughout the Midwest. These high standards of integrity help them cultivate the relationships that are the glue to their business. As a knowledgeable professional IT firm, they help their clients succeed. Locations include St. Paul, Duluth and Hibbing in Minnesota, Marquette, Michigan and Boulder, Colorado. https://compudyne.com

About ProviDyn:

Located in Atlanta, GA, ProviDyn provides technology expertise, services and support to help small and mid-sized organizations sustain growth and strengthen performance. Backed by technology experts, ProviDyn helps organizations gain the full benefits of existing technology, make strategic investments in implementing new technology and maintain an infrastructure that is secure, reliable and flexible. https://providyn.com

About MyITpros:

MyITpros is an award-winning MSP and Microsoft Gold Partner, empowering businesses to scale through technology by providing proactive support and consultancy. MyITpros has been investing in its people, technology and service portfolio to become a leading IT provider focused on SMBs. MyITpros has offices in Austin and San Antonio, servicing clients throughout Texas and nationwide. https://myitpros.com

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with proven operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. The firm has built a leading franchise working with over 275 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit https://www.frontenac.com

