eHow Launches The Ultimate Halloween Hub For Creatively Spooky DIY Inspiration Throughout October

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crafting and DIY website eHow has launched its annual Halloween hub , featuring easy-to-follow do-it-yourself content across four main categories: food, yard decor, movie-themed DIY’s, and general Halloween ideas. Each week in October, eHow will launch exciting new content across these themes.



“DIY’ers and Crafters love Halloween, as does our team here at eHow,” said eHow editor Miaira Jennings. “We love brainstorming fresh ways to bring the fun of All Hallow’s Eve to life and know this year’s eHow Halloween hub will make it easier than ever to discover fun Halloween themed projects for every crafting level.”

The popularity of creative and crafty Halloween decorations, costumes and food themes on eHow has continued to grow over the years, with more than 185,000 page views to Halloween content in 2020, and nearly 7.5 million views of Halloween themed videos on eHow’s YouTube channel from 2019-2020. The site’s creative Halloween DIYs have also earned Webby honors in recent years. eHow’s 2021 Halloween hub features popular favorites from years past, as well as more than 13 new DIY articles and 10 new videos, to make the most of Halloween all month long. eHow is also encouraging its audience to share its love of Halloween with a pumpkin decorating contest launching today on eHow’s Facebook page .

For more information on eHow’s Halloween hub, visit http://www.ehow.com/halloween .

About eHow:

eHow creates content that helps people live their best lives. Whether for innovative life hacks, inspired DIY crafts and home projects, or basic how-tos, eHow empowers its readers through practical solutions and inspiration to help them make their lives more functional, more beautiful, more efficient, and more fun. eHow is operated by Leaf Group Ltd. To learn more, visit www.ehow.com .

About Leaf Group:

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .