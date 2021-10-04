LookingGlass CEO Gilman Louie and EVP Ronald Nielson to Speak at Billington Cybersecurity Summit

Reston, VA., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LookingGlass CEO Gilman Louie and EVP Ronald Nielson will be speaking at the 12th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit, a virtual event being held October 6-8, 2021. Both will provide insight into the current state of cybersecurity across state, local, and federal government, including offering improvements to help detect and respond to cyber threats faster and with greater efficiency.

Mr. Louie’s session will focus on DHS/CISA’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program, comparing and contrasting the program’s initial objectives to today’s goals and needs and discussing how better information sharing across the entire government, including the Department of Defense and the national security systems, will require continued interaction and management. As one of the goals of CDM is to reduce the threat surface across the federal government, Mr. Louie will address how agencies can understand their attack surface with an outside-in view and how to see what their organization’s network looks like to an adversary.

“I am looking forward to sharing LookingGlass’s unique insights into federal network security with this esteemed group. The CDM program was born out of a pilot idea that has developed into a substantial program, and its focus on knowing what and who are on your network is, and will remain, important. Our viewpoint is that cyber has evolved, and robust cybersecurity now also requires mapping the outside-in, or adversary's, view to understand your external attack surface. Marrying that with the inside-out view of your network gives you that comprehensive view of your attack surface, which will enable you to better manage your cyber risk,” stated Mr. Louie.

Mr. Nielson will participate in a panel on state & local cybersecurity. The panel will focus on the challenges faced by state and local governments in meeting new, evolving cyber threats and solutions to help them improve their cybersecurity. He will also be discussing areas where the federal government could extend sharing actionable threat intelligence and drive towards collaborative threat intelligence analysis with state and local governments to help alleviate some of the need for highly skilled cyber analysts.

In addition to Mr. Louie and Mr. Nielson, speakers spanning government, military, nonprofits, industry, and academia will discuss cyber trends and issues during the conference, including: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Federal CISO Chris De Rusha; DHS CISA Director Jen Easterly; and Hon. Chris Inglis, National Cyber Director.

If you would like to find out more about LookingGlass and its offerings, visit https://www.lookingglasscyber.com/ for more details or to request a demo.

About LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

LookingGlass is a global cybersecurity leader that provides public and private sector clients with tailored, actionable threat intelligence. For more than a decade, the most advanced organizations in the world have trusted LookingGlass to help them protect their financial, economic, and national security interests.

Find out how we can help your organization at https://www.lookingglasscyber.com.