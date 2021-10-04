|Company Announcement No 16/2021
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark
Tel +45 70 10 78 79
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|4 October 2021
Dear Sirs
Notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting
Sydbank’s Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 26 October 2021 at 13:00.
The notice and the agenda for the general meeting have been attached to this announcement.
Yours sincerely
Flemming Ramberg Mortensen
Group Executive Vice President
Attachment