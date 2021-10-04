English Danish

Company Announcement No 16/2021 Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa, Denmark







Tel +45 70 10 78 79

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk







4 October 2021

Dear Sirs

Notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting

Sydbank’s Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 26 October 2021 at 13:00.

The notice and the agenda for the general meeting have been attached to this announcement.

Yours sincerely



Flemming Ramberg Mortensen

Group Executive Vice President



