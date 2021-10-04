Algorithm Sciences, a Laidlaw Venture Partners Portfolio Company, Announces Board Appointments

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laidlaw Venture Partners (“LVP”), the venture capital arm of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., today announced the appointment of Anthony Zook and Gary Gemignani to the Board of Directors of its portfolio company, Algorithm Sciences, Inc.



The Board appointments come on the heals of the Company’s recent management appointments where Michael Tilton was named Chief Executive Officer, David Cavalier was named Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Duffy was named Executive Chairman of the company.

Anthony Zook previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the North American division of AstraZeneca, and President of Medimmune. He also served as Executive Vice President of global commercial operations of AstraZeneca Plc.Mr. Zook has served as a director of BioSig Technologies, Inc (Nasdaq: BSGM) since July 2020, and is currently Executive Chairman and a member of the Board of Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. and had previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of AltheRx, InHibikase, Rib-X Pharmaceuticals, the National Pharmaceutical Council, PhRMA, the Pennsylvania Division of the American Cancer Society, Frostburg State University.

Gary Gemignani is a 30+ year finance & management executive. He currently serves as EVP, Chief Financial Officer, of Acacia Pharma. Prior to that, he served as EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. where he successfully led the sale of this Nasdaq-listed company’s assets to Bausch Health, CEO and CFO of Biodel Inc., where he also successfully led Biodel’s reverse merger with Albireo Ltd He has served in senior and executive financial and operational roles with multiple public and private companies including, Gentium, Novartis and Wyeth. Gary started his career at Arthur Andersen & Co.

Matthew Duffy, Executive Chairman, added, "We are thrilled to attract the caliber of talent that Tony and Gary bring to Algorithm. We believe it is a testament to Algorithm’s asset quality, and viable path to helping patients with rare cardiovascular diseases.”

About Algorithm Sciences

Algorithm Sciences is focused on optimizing treatment for rare cardiovascular diseases. It is a Laidlaw Venture Partners portfolio company.

About Laidlaw & Company

Laidlaw & Company is a full-service investment banking and brokerage firm offering personalized investment advice and skillful execution to private institutions, public institutions, and high net worth individual investors.

Laidlaw & Company (U.K.) Ltd., a broker-dealer registered with FINRA in the United States, clears on a fully disclosed basis through Stone X, a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Laidlaw & Company International Limited, an affiliate of Laidlaw & Company, is authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

Laidlaw Wealth Management and Laidlaw Private Equity, LLC are affiliates of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd.

Laidlaw Venture Partners is a DBA of Laidlaw Private Equity.

For more information, please visit: https://laidlawltd.com/

