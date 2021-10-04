reAlpha Launches Public Offering under Regulation A+

DUBLIN, OHIO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- reAlpha , a cutting-edge technology company with a plan to empower everyone to invest in the $1.2 trillion short-term rental market, announced today that it is raising up to $75,000,000 pursuant to Regulation A+. reAlpha’s common stock is now available for purchase at a price of $10 per share. To purchase shares in reAlpha, all interested investors can visit invest.realpha.com to access the Offering Circular and to learn how to invest in the Offering.

“We’re thrilled to offer Main Street investors access to early-stage investment opportunities through our Regulation A+ offering,” said Giri Devanur, reAlpha’s Founder & CEO.

Net proceeds of the offering will allow the company to build an expanded inventory of homes. A minority interest in these individual properties will then be offered to investors referred to as syndicate members.

The reAlpha business model will help syndicate members simplify and finance property acquisition through syndicate formation. reAlpha will manage the real estate investment to generate income in four ways: equity appreciation, rental income via Airbnb, compounding of investments, and profits from sales.

“Our mission is to democratize real estate investing and empower everyone to invest into real assets. We are taking this to the next level,” said Christie Currie, reAlpha’s CMO. “Instead of just enabling syndicate members to invest in individual properties, our Reg A+ provides the opportunity for our community of both retail and accredited investors to become shareholders before we go into this period of explosive growth.”

Giri Devanur, reAlpha’s Founder and CEO, previously led a technology services company to NASDAQ IPO in under four years. He was also awarded the E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year in 2017 and has a Master of Science degree from Columbia University.

“Our proprietary algorithms, partnership network, and stellar leadership team provide an opportunity to make reAlpha a powerful force in the short-term rental market,” said Devanur. The proceeds of this offering will permit us to scale our operations to create more investment opportunities for those who previously have not had access to the ground floor of early-stage, high-growth companies.”

reAlpha sits at the intersection of four major seismic shifts, including the:

Airbnb Effect ( NASDAQ: ABNB ): Transformation of consumer preferences to experiential short-term stays;

): Transformation of consumer preferences to experiential short-term stays; Robinhood Effect ( NASDAQ: HOOD ): Democratization of inaccessible markets, personal finance, and retail adoption of fractionalized ownership;

): Democratization of inaccessible markets, personal finance, and retail adoption of fractionalized ownership; Invitation Homes Effect ( NYSE: INVH ): Consolidation of single-family homeownership backed by institutional capital; and

): Consolidation of single-family homeownership backed by institutional capital; and Stripe Effect: Integration of disconnected technology ecosystems in emerging industries.

To take advantage of these trends, the company will use its proprietary algorithm to source properties from the wholesale market, the reAlphaBRAIN, and score each property based on dozens of factors. reAlpha selects and approves the properties with the highest scores. The model then allows consumers to benefit from both the superior returns of short-term rental income as well as the increase in property value through renovations and appreciating markets.

“To us, investing in real estate is more than just financial returns. We are seeking to create community, and our Reg A+ is a powerful catalyst to do just that. First, we want people to experience the true pride of ownership. So, as an added perk, our Reg A+ investors will get credit to go and stay at reAlpha properties,” said Christie Currie. “Second, our parent company will match 2% of every investment and put the money into the reImagine Fund, which will create up to $30M in real estate for underrepresented populations as well as enable reAlpha’s workforce opportunity program,” she added.

Securities are offered pursuant to Regulation A+ by Dalmore Group LLC , an SEC registered broker-dealer, member of FINRA , and member of SIPC . Rajiv Khanna and Brian North of Buchanan represented reAlpha in this offering. The PR agency is Hot Paper Lantern , led by Abby Trexler and Kristina Corso. Ridge Growth Agency and founder Jonathan Stidd are leading reAlpha’s campaign. IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), led by Michael McCarthy and Jonathan Keim, supports corporate communications and content syndication. Investor Intros led by Mark Allen and Ericka Pacheco is an Investor Network management firm. The deal will be launched on the DealMaker Platform , led by Rebecca Kacaba, Robyn Sklar, and Michael Werry.

How to Purchase Shares in reAlpha

To purchase shares in reAlpha, all interested investors can visit invest.realpha.com to access the Offering Circular and to learn how to invest in the Offering. The Offering Circular filed with respect to the offering, which contains important information and disclosures, including financial statements and risk factors, is available here . Investors are encouraged to read the Offering Circular and exhibits and consult with their tax, legal, or financial professional prior to investing.

About reAlpha

reAlpha is a digital marketplace that enables its members to simplify wealth creation through

investments in short-term rental properties while delivering exceptional guest experiences. reAlpha sources and scores properties from the wholesale market using a proprietary AI-driven algorithm called reAlphaBRAIN. It then predicts the viability of each property for the short-term rental market, as well as the projected long-term value. The reAlpha business plan allows investors to buy equity in specific properties, providing meaningful wealth generation opportunities through short-term passive income via Airbnb as well as equity-driven capital appreciation. reAlpha is based in Dublin, Ohio.

