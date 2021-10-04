Magnus Financial Group Announces Jennifer Laughnan Has Joined the Firm as Vice President of Investment Operations

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Jennifer Laughnan has joined the firm as Vice President of Investment Operations.

Prior to joining Magnus Financial Group, Jennifer was a Vice President of Investor Relations at Harbinger Capital Group, where she was the Head of Investor Relations and the primary point of contact for the firm's investor base. Jennifer began her career at Goldman, Sachs & Co., in their San Francisco Private Wealth Management office, where she held her Series 7 and 66 licenses. She went on to work for a top-producing broker at Deutsche Bank Alex. Brown in their San Francisco office.

"Jennifer is going to be supporting key wealth advisors in a broad client service capacity," stated Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, CEO of Magnus, adding, "This will allow those advisors to focus on advising new and active clients while she supports the everchanging needs of their clients."

Jennifer earned her Bachelor of Finance while attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She also studied French extensively, both at UW-Milwaukee and abroad in Paris, France.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. The firm was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 15 staff professionals, including wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support.

