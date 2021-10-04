Go-Station Announces the Launch of a Mobile App Set to Enhance the Electric Vehicle Charging Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go-Station is excited to announce the launch of its new electric vehicle (EV) mobile app that puts EV drivers at the center of an enhanced charging experience. Available today, Oct. 4, 2021, in the Apple App Store, the Go-Station mobile app will allow EV drivers to locate and charge their vehicles at close to 3,000 charging connectors across the U.S. Within the app, drivers will also be able to view amenities within walking distance of charging stations (e.g., restaurants, retail stores, grocery stores, personal services, etc.). "EV Charging is more than just charging a car. We want to help drivers make the best use of their time while charging. Our mission is to create memorable experiences for EV owners and drive foot traffic from the parking lot into local businesses," Ray Addison, Go-Station's VP and CMO, explains.

Another component of the mobile app is a loyalty and rewards program. The Go-Station mobile app is one of the first in the market to offer discount functionality that is integrated with the app experience. Customers can earn discounts towards charging and receive the full benefit of the discount at the time of transaction.

To further enhance the charging experience, Go-Station is dramatically expanding their mobile app reach and usability. Over the coming months, members using the Go-Station app will have access to multiple network operator sites throughout the U.S. and Canada. "As we continue to solve the EV infrastructure problem by deploying more charging stations, we will leverage interoperability and roaming to provide enhanced access and convenience to our members. Looking beyond the charging equipment is the real game-changer," Andrew Hisey, Go-Station's President and CEO, says.

The mobile app is user-friendly and comes with 24/7 customer support via phone or email. Users will be able to check charge status and charging history and pay for a charge via credit card, Apple Pay, and PayPal.

About Go-Station

Go-Station is an EV charging company dedicated to building a world where every driver has confidence in owning and driving an electric vehicle. The company serves drivers, multi-family developments, workplaces, parking facilities, healthcare, businesses, and fleet operators seeking to go electric by offering a full range of charging solutions, including turn-key deployments. The Go-Station app launches today, Oct. 4, 2021, on the Apple App Store for iOS download, with an Android version coming soon.

For more information, go to Go-Station.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Go-Station, Inc.

Ray Addison, CMO

800-813-8965 ext. 700

Ray@go-station.com

www.Go-Station.com

###

Related Images











Image 1: Go-Station





Go-Station









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment