Passport Technology Acquires Phi Gaming and Lush Suite of Loyalty Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader of payment technology for the gaming industry, today announced the acquisition of Phi Gaming ("Phi") the premier CRM provider for casino loyalty and interactive promotions. Casino operators turn to the technology sector for innovation and dynamic tools such as Lush to engage customers and enhance the player experience. Together with Passport's POI® software layer, the Point-of-Interface, Point-of-Interaction, Point-of-Influence, and Point-of-Impact within brick-and-mortar, online casinos will be forever elevated.

The acquisition of Phi and incorporation of the Lush loyalty platform will significantly enhance Passport's loyalty and digital wallet solutions and strengthens Passport's position as the leading provider of omni-channel casino payment, cash recycling, and software solutions. Diallo Gordon, CEO of Phi, will join Passport, leading the digital wallet and loyalty programs.

"Integrating Passport's industry-leading casino payments solutions with the Lush intuitive customer engagement and loyalty platform will mark the new standard in loyalty-driven casinos payments and marketing," said Diallo Gordon. "The Lush platform supports digital, online, brick-and-mortar touchpoints, agnostic and uniquely integrated with casino management systems for maximum flexibility. Together with Passport's full suite of payment solutions, Lush is disrupting the casino loyalty landscape with next-generation technology and behavior-driven offers."

The Lush platform delivers brick-and-mortar casinos a fully customizable loyalty solution with third-party plug-in capability for limitless configuration possibilities. The cloud-based software provides operators with extensive analytics and dynamic tools designed to increase customer engagement and complement gaming operations. Lush is delivered to the patron through engaging kiosks purpose-built to incentivize loyalty enrollment, advance brand exposure, increase player participation, and influence player behavior. Lush is managed through an easy-to-use web portal that provides operators with a window into their customers' wants and real-time management capabilities to quickly act on those insights.

"The acquisition of Phi just makes a whole lot of sense," said John Steely, COO of Passport. "The kind of integration and direct engagement possible with Lush truly complements our payment platform and will prove to be a highly strategic component of our technology and marketing stack as we invest in the future—meaning our partners will benefit from the most complete and efficient digital financial and marketing management system in the industry."

Passport's CashLoop digital wallet will advance the paradigm by incorporating incentive-based player engagement, player reward management, customizable interactive promotions, and dynamic loyalty-based marketing — powered by Lush.

"Diallo and team have built the preeminent loyalty platform in Lush, and together with Passport's POI software layer and ActiveData RT dynamic levers, our customers will enjoy a new dashboard of tools to maximize revenue, reduce costs and enhance player loyalty," said Cleve Tzung, CEO of Passport. "Passport will continue to be a disruptor in the casino payments industry, as we are on the cutting edge of a casino payments transformation driven by analytics, loyalty, and digital. Passport welcomes the Phi team to the Passport family and couldn't be more excited about the future."

Passport will be previewing the Lush platform, CashLoop digital wallet, and much more at booth #3630 during the 2021 Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com

Press Contact

Max Aceituno

SVP, Marketing

Passport Technology

max@passporttechnology.com

About Passport:

Passport Technology is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, merchant services, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Passport, through its privileged and associated gaming licenses, has securely and responsibly settled over $32 billion in funds to casinos across the globe.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment