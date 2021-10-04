LPL Financial Welcomes Advisor Sean Khaligh

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that financial advisor Sean Khaligh CFP® has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. He is aligned with The Financial Services Network, an existing LPL large enterprise. Khaligh reported having served approximately $170 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. He joins from Wells Fargo Advisors.



Khaligh, a Dreamer who was born in Iran and immigrated to America at age 12—not able to speak a word of English at the time,—said the recent global pandemic opened his eyes and set the vision for the future of his business. “I went from working at a bank branch to suddenly working from home. I was in a state of shock, but it also gave me the opportunity to think long and hard. I realized our time on earth is limited and we need to be able to do the things we want to in our life,” Khaligh said.

For Khaligh, that meant turning his dream of building a company and owning his own business into a reality. Which is something that he once was told would never happen.

As a teen, Khaligh was forced to grow up quickly to help his parents after the family lost much of their money during the immigration process. He got his first job in the financial services industry while still in college, also working part time as a lifeguard to help pay the bills. But one day, early in his career, a colleague said something that he will never forget. “He said I would never be successful as a financial advisor simply because of my last name and the stigma associated with Iran,” Khaligh said. “But I knew I could be a great advisor and do great things for my clients. I was more determined than ever to make something of myself.”

He went on to build a client-centric practice focused on helping individuals, families and business owners grow, manage and transition wealth. With the move to LPL and The Network, Khaligh has launched EQ Private Wealth Advisors in Palos Verdes, Calif. “I wanted to build a firm based on trends going on in the country and industry. With LPL’s innovative technology and vast resources, I believe I’ll be able to do enhance my service and offerings for my clients. I can brand my own business and grow quickly, hopefully through acquisitions and taking over for retiring advisors,” Khaligh said. “I’ll also have the local support and knowledge from the team at The Network. I am blessed to have started the business so young. I’m just 37 and still have at least another 30 years left in my career. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We are inspired by Sean’s story and journey to independence. He has built a highly successful business serving his clients, and we are honored Sean turned to LPL and The Network as he seeks new ways to elevate his practice on his own terms. The independent business model gives advisors the freedom and flexibility to provide objective financial guidance to their clients. We will continue to leverage our scale to offer innovative technology, differentiated service experiences and other wealth management resources that deliver value and help LPL advisors address the evolving needs of their clients. We welcome Sean to the LPL community and look forward to a long-lasting partnership with EQ Private Wealth Advisors.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021

