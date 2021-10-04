Team One Announces Third Annual Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship Call For Submissions

Building on The Momentum From Last Year, The Aim Is To Recognize Black and African American Student Leaders Focused on Enduring Change



Call for Submissions Now Open Through November 5, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Legacy Lab, Team One’s award-winning think tank and strategic consultancy has announced the call for submissions for its annual scholarship. For the third year in a row, the scholarship aims to support a student who represents the next wave of legacy makers, future leaders dedicated to creating lasting and positive change in their communities and beyond. The recipient will receive $10,000 to put toward school-related expenses, helping them continue their development as a leader and work toward their long-term ambition.

Building on the momentum and immense interest from last year, the Scholarship is again looking to recognize Black and African American students, with a focus on the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders. The scholarship will be awarded to one student who is studying with the intent to revolutionize an industry, change social norms, build a long-lasting brand solution in culture, or create opportunities that will support generations to come.

“In the wake of the global pandemic, when so many are looking to leaders to point the way forward for us all, I am inspired by the next-generation of student leaders, who aren’t just dreaming of a better world, but who are also applying their time and talent to creating real change,” said Mark Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at Team One and Founder of The Legacy Lab. “Increasingly, our nation’s youth seem to be the ones who have the vision to look ahead, plus the smarts to help realize their dreams. This scholarship is meant to celebrate them: those long-term student thinkers succeeding in a short-term world.”

Last year, Team One and The Legacy Lab Foundation awarded Gianna White, a Sustainable Urban Environments undergraduate at New York University. The scholarship also recognized five additional recipients with the Rising Star Award. The Legacy Lab named Alaysia Barker-Vaughn, N’maya Bryant, Deveraux Mackey, Jennie Nwokoye, and Marie-Chantal Nyirahategekimana as The Rising Stars of 2020.

“It was an honor to receive the Legacy Lab Scholarship. This scholarship financed my final year at NYU and has given me the opportunity to focus on academics without the added weight of student loans. Winning has allowed me to focus on applying to graduate school, continuing to pursue research related to food security, and exploring potential career options,” said previous recipient Gianna White. “When looking at my generation, I see courage. I see young people speaking up, voting and getting involved in local government. And when that doesn’t work, I see them protesting and organizing. People have always had to fight to lift themselves up and build the world as they see fit. There’s a lot of courage out there.”

The scholarship funds are intended as an investment in ongoing education: to help the chosen student achieve a personal ambition and subsidize school-related expenses. An ideal applicant would be an undergraduate or graduate level student attending college within the United States, studying with the intent of creating positive, enduring change. The application asks students to submit a video response to the following questions:

What is your dream for a better world and what CONTRIBUTION will you make toward achieving that dream?

Academically, what are you studying? Why have you chosen this path of study? What do you LOVE about it?

What makes you exceptional in your chosen field of study? What is it about you that makes you GOOD at it?

How will you apply your studies after graduation? Or how are you already applying your studies? How will your ideas CREATE VALUE (e.g., earn money) and yield a solution, such as a business idea, that is built to last?

Why are your intended contributions—your creative, social and/or commercial contributions post-graduation—something the world needs more of? How will your idea(s) IMPACT PEOPLE’S LIVES for the better and for the long-term?

This Scholarship is powered by The Giving Back Fund, an LA-based nonprofit that facilitates charitable giving. More information on The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship and application requirements can be found at: https://www.givingback.org/legacy-lab-scholarship/.

The deadline for submission is November 5, 2021, and the chosen scholar will be identified on December 17, 2021.

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. With 450 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, W Hotels, Expedia, Marriott International, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Harman International, Wisk, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Sparklight and Cathay Pacific. Named to Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list, Team One continues to be recognized for its unique culture that encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency’s work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com.

ABOUT THE LEGACY LAB

Launched in 2012, The Legacy Lab is a Los Angeles-based think tank exploring the dynamics of long-term brand building in a short-term world. It focuses on ambitious leaders—remarkable men and women who have succeeded in making their brands enduringly unique, inspiring and influential—even as the times, technology and competition change around them. The Legacy Lab includes The Legacy Lab Consultancy, which helps brands build legacies with the understanding that premium brands endure over time and have lasting value, as well as The Legacy Lab Foundation—a nonprofit created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a durable difference in the world. The Legacy Lab is an enterprise of Team One. For more information, visit thelegacylab.com and follow all the latest learning on Twitter, on Facebook and LinkedIn.

