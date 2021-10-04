Global Mobile Engagement Market to Reach $90.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Engagement Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032243/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Push Notifications, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 40.7% CAGR and reach US$32.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMS & MMS segment is readjusted to a revised 38.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.6% CAGR

- The Mobile Engagement market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 44.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.5% and 35.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.9% CAGR.

- In-App Messaging Segment to Record 36.9% CAGR

- In the global In-App Messaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 35.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 39.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Accengage

Adobe

Appboy

Followanalytics

IBM

Key Innovators

Leanplum

Localytics

Marketo

Oracle

Salesforce

Selligent

Smartfocus

Swrve

Tapjoy

Urban Airship

Vibes

Webtrekk







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032243/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Engagement

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Push Notifications

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Push Notifications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Push Notifications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for SMS & MMS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for SMS & MMS by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for SMS & MMS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for In-App Messaging

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for In-App Messaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for In-App Messaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for E-Mails by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for E-Mails by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for E-Mails by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for App / Web Content

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for App / Web Content by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for App / Web Content by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Solutions

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Solutions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &

Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Travel &

Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Travel & Hospitality by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Travel & Hospitality by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Financial

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Financial Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Financial Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Engagement

by Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by Solution -

Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging, E-Mails, App

/ Web Content and Other Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Push

Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web

Content and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Engagement

by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality,

Other Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by Vertical -

Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other Verticals,

Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail,

Financial Services and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Engagement by Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App

Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Push

Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web

Content and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Engagement by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel &

Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT &

Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other

Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail,

Financial Services and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Engagement

by Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Push

Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web

Content and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Engagement

by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality,

Other Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other

Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail,

Financial Services and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Engagement

by Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Push

Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web

Content and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Engagement

by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality,

Other Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other

Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail,

Financial Services and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Engagement by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Engagement by Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App

Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Push

Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web

Content and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Engagement by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel &

Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT &

Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other

Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail,

Financial Services and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Engagement by Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App

Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Push

Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web

Content and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Engagement by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel &

Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT &

Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other

Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail,

Financial Services and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Engagement by Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App

Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Push

Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web

Content and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Engagement by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel &

Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT &

Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other

Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail,

Financial Services and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Engagement

by Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Push

Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web

Content and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Engagement

by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality,

Other Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other

Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail,

Financial Services and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by Solution -

Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging, E-Mails, App

/ Web Content and Other Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Push

Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web

Content and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other

Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: UK Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by Vertical -

Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other Verticals,

Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail,

Financial Services and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Engagement

by Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Push

Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web

Content and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Engagement by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel &

Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT &

Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Spain Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other

Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail,

Financial Services and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 103: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Engagement by Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App

Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Push

Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web

Content and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Engagement by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel &

Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT &

Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Russia Historic Review for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other

Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Engagement by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail,

Financial Services and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Engagement by Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App

Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Engagement

by Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile

Engagement by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging, E-Mails,

App / Web Content and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Engagement by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel &

Hospitality, Other Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT &

Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Engagement

by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality,

Other Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile

Engagement by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Other

Verticals, Retail, Financial Services and IT & Telecom for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Engagement by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Engagement

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mobile

Engagement by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Engagement by Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App

Messaging, E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Engagement

by Solution - Push Notifications, SMS & MMS, In-App Messaging,

E-Mails, App / Web Content and Other Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mobile

Engagement by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032243/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________