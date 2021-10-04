Mobile Surgical Unit Market Valuation - USD 8.0 Bn By 2028 Prediction By Acumen Research and Consulting

LONDON, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2020, North America accounted for revenue of US$ 1.4 Bn in the global mobile surgical unit market due to changing healthcare perspectives. The healthcare sector is witnessing a rapid change in the region; players are focusing on lowering the patient response time and enhance the customer experience is gaining traction. With the availability of developed healthcare infrastructure and changing regulatory scenarios, deployment of mobile surgery units to provide on-site surgery service is increasing. These units are integrated with advanced features and surgical equipment. They are designed in a manner that allows surgeons easy access to every need. They have a conference room along with an outdoor seating area for quick meetings. The mobile trailer is equipped with lab stations and monitoring screens for easy view.



There is a noticeable increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and the volume of surgeries is increasing every year. The high volume flow of surgeries and limited availability of well-equipped surgical rooms is increasing the necessity for mobile surgical units that would aid hospitals in delivering better patient care. In 2019, there were almost 1.5 million such procedures performed in the US. Rapid technological advancements are taking place in medical devices, with patient care being the utmost priority along with increasing demand for enhanced, efficient, and highly precise diagnostic devices.

Major players operating in the country are focused on enhancing the business through partnership or establishment of new manufacturing facilities is also expected to boost the growth of target market. In 2018, Kentucky Trailer, a global manufacturer of customer trailers established a new manufacturing facility in Wixom, Michigan. The established facility helped the company to enhance its production capacity and increase its revenue share. In addition, a collaborative work approach among enterprises with the focus to treat the patients is expected to support the growth of market. In 2021, Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, an organization focused on providing patient care were delivered mobile healthcare solutions from Vanguard Healthcare Solutions. The focus was to tackle patient waiting times in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth in the target market over the forecast period due to increasing government spending on the development of the healthcare sector. The governments of developing countries are spending high on enhancing patient care. Through the implementation of various awareness programs among consumers mobile surgical units are likely to witness demand. A country such as India is undergoing rapid advancements; public and private healthcare sector is witnessing rapid development and high investment. In 2021, Athenahealth, Inc. and Smile Foundation collaborated with the focus to deliver primary healthcare to Chennai residents through “Smile on Wheels” program. Smile on Wheels mobile health unit is expected to deliver healthcare service to 17,600 households and 88,000 residents. Pandemic has impacted the country to a great extent; with the alarming rise in covid-19 cases across India, other surgeries were postponed. According to the international consortium in India, more than 580,000 planned surgeries were canceled or delayed. These delayed surgeries are resulting in the high rush in hospitals creating more delays. Hospitals' demand for advanced and efficient mobile surgical units is increasing. They are focused to cater the delayed surgeries by providing on-site service lowering further delays.

Rapid advancements in medical devices and increasing focus on providing better care to patients on-site is resulting in high demand for mobile surgical units from hospitals this is a major factor expected to drive the growth of global mobile surgical unit market. Government focus towards enhancing the rural patient care aspect can be strengthened by deploying mobile surgical units to public and government hospitals. This would ensure better care to patients in areas where efficient surgical infrastructure is lacking. Cross-border telemedicine services have the potential to improve access to medical care in remote areas. High penetration of smart phones and connected devices among patients on regular basis is providing access to patient’s data for better surgical engagement even in remote location. Physicians can consult with other practitioners and also find alternative mode of treatment if necessary as the vehicles are equipped with cameras and other peripherals.

Factors such as high cost associated to mobile units and lack of regulations are expected to hamper the growth of global mobile surgical unit market. The cost of these units is high due to the integration of advanced equipments. Involving such high cost in a mobile unit is a difficult task for small & medium size hospitals. In addition, ethical issues have long been recognized as a common occurrence in health care. As a basis for negligence, failing to exercise the level of care during surgeries, malpractices and irresponsible nursing can create suspicion among the patients. This is expected to challenge the growth of target market. However, increasing government initiatives and high investment by major players for the development of cost-effective units are factors expected to create new opportunities for players operating in the mobile surgical unit market over the forecast period. Over the last three years, significant efforts have been made to use mobile health (mHealth) technology to improve the health of women and children in developing countries. Much of these efforts have been spearheaded by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad), as part of the Norwegian government's broader participation in the UN Secretary-Global General's Strategy for Women's and Children's Health.

The global mobile surgical unit market is segmented into mobile infrastructure and type of surgery. The mobile infrastructure segment is divided into the modular mobile operating room, integrated mobile operating room, and ICU mobile operating room. Among mobile infrastructure, the ICU mobile operating room accounted for revenue of US$ 1.3 Bn in 2020 in the target market. The type of surgery segment is bifurcated into general surgery, endoscopy, plastic surgery, emergency care, and others. Among types of surgery, general surgery accounted for major revenue share in the target market in 2020. General surgeries usually comprise of a wide range of surgical procedures related to diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases in the body. The focus of the general surgery is providing treatment to part such as skin, breast, abdomen, head & neck, etc.

Players profiled in the global mobile surgical unit market are Medical Coaches, Mobile Healthcare Facilities, Vanguard Healthcare Solutions, AMoHS, Odulair, Mobile Medical International, Kentucky Trailer, EMS Mobil Sistemler, and GAZI GAZI GRUP AS. The competition in the market is highly strong due to the presence of large number of players operating in target market. Product development activities by players and business acquisition activities are intensifying the market competition.

