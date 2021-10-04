U.S. EV Charging Manufacturer Announces Platinum Sponsorship of BOMA International Conference & Expo

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connecticut based EV charging company JuiceBar announced its participation at the 2021 BOMA International Conference & Expo and platinum sponsorship of the event. The conference takes place October 6-9 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.



JuiceBar charging stations are manufactured in Connecticut and are one of the only EV charging stations made in the USA.

The BOMA International Conference & Expo offers an extensive educational program and opportunities for professional development. JuiceBar will introduce attendees to their innovative Electric Vehicle (EV) Level 2 charging stations that help property professionals stay on the forefront of cutting-edge products and services.

Attendees of BOMA represent some of the largest commercial building owners in the country. EV charging stations meet the needs of employees and customers that park and use the site host’s facilities.

JuiceBar is sponsoring the lunch buffet on Thursday, October 7 in the Exhibit Hall.

“Commercial real estate professionals at the expo will learn that the boom in EV sales has made it imperative that they provide reliable, high-quality EV charging stations for their tenants and customers, and that quality matters,” said Paul Vosper, JuiceBar CEO. “We will proudly showcase JuiceBar’s Made in America charging stations that are simply unmatched in terms of design, engineering, and construction and come with the industry’s leading satisfaction guarantee.”

Building owners are also interested in the future potential to turn their parking facilities and lots into virtual power plants powered by the EVs that plug into the building. JuiceBar Level 2 charging stations are equipped to provide a two-way charge that permits it to tap into the EV battery, with the drivers’ permission, thereby helping building owners reduce the expense of utility demand charges.

JuiceBar representatives will be available for one-on-one meetings at Booth #334 during the conference.

ABOUT JUICEBAR

JuiceBar is a pioneer in EV Charging stations and has been committed to building a global EV charging infrastructure since 2009. Our JuiceBar chargers are manufactured and assembled in America and can be found in hundreds of cities throughout North America. Our latest 300 Series ‘Gen 3’ chargers offer charge times that are 60-250% faster than the industry's standard Level 2 charger, offer unique safety features and are network agnostic. We are recognized for our technology, superior user experience, elegant and resilient charger designs featuring custom branding, and our ability to consult and guide buyers through a cost-effective transition to e-mobility solutions. To learn more visit: www.JuiceBarEV.com.