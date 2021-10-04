Alpha Olefins Market size worth $ 10,146.69 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 3.70% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Alpha Olefins Market ” By Type (1-Butene, 1-Hexene, 1-Octene, and Others), By Application (Polyolefin Co-monomers, Surfactants & Intermediates, Lubricants, Oil Field Chemicals, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Alpha Olefins Market size was valued at USD 8,723.13 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10,146.69 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.70% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2439

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Alpha Olefins Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Alpha Olefins Market Overview

Alpha olefins are used in the production of polyethylene. Thus, the increasing demand from the plastics industry for polyethylene production is expected to drive the market for alpha olefins. Upsurge in the demand for alpha olefins-based food packaging products and the growing research & development expenditure for the production of bio-based alpha-olefins are predicted to fuel the market during the forecasted period.

Growing demand for synthetic lubricants coupled with the growing demand for various types of plastics including high-density polyethylene and polypropylene, owing to its usage in various applications, such as packaging, industrial processes, consumer goods, and others is a key growth driver for the alpha olefins market. Further, investments in various cracker joint venture projects along with the abundant availability of low-cost ethane from reserves of shale gas in the U.S. are projected to boost raw material supply for the production of alpha-olefin, eventually, boosted the growth of alpha-olefin market. Additionally, increasing oilfield activities and petrochemical production in the Middle East have propelled ethylene production, thereby assisting the growth of the alpha olefin market in the region.

Key Developments in Alpha Olefins Market

• Performance Pipe, a division of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, announced that it is supplying EVX Midstream Partners LLC with PlatinumStripe 1800 Series PE-RT Piping to transport produced wastewater more sustainably in the Eagle Ford Basin in Texas to multiple saltwater disposals (SWD) facilities.

• VX Midstream Partners expects to expand this pipeline to a length greater than 300 miles, making it the largest SWD pipeline network carrying produced wastewater in the Eagle Ford Basin.

• INEOS Energy to acquire all oil and gas interests from HESS Corporation in Denmark. The deal comprises 61.5% of the HESS operated Syd Arne oil field, complementing the 36.8% share INEOS already holds and 4.8% in the INEOS operated Solsort field.

The major players in the market are Royal Dutch Shell PLC, INEOS, SABIC, Exxonmobil Corporations, Evonik Industries AG, and the rest others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Alpha Olefins Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Alpha Olefins Market, By Type 1-Butene 1-Hexene 1-Octene Others



Alpha Olefins Market, By Application Polyolefin Co-monomers Surfactants & Intermediates Lubricants Others



Alpha Olefins Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Linear Alpha Olefins Market By Type (1-butene, 1-hexene, 1-octene, 1-decene, 1-dodecene, and Others), By Application (Detergent Alcohols, Alkylbenzenes (Linear & Branched), Polybutylene, Oilfield Chemicals, Synthetic Lubricant, Low-density polyethylene (LDPE), High-density polyethylene (HDPE), Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), and Others), By End-Use Industry (Automotive industry, Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals industry, Chemical industry, Paper industry, Consumer goods, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

1-Decene Market By Derivative (Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols, Linear Alkyne Benzene, Linear Mercaptans), By Application (Poly Alpha Olefin, Polyethylene, Detergent Alcohols, Synthetic Lubricants), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Cosmetic Preservatives Market By Product (Formaldehyde Donors, Inorganics, Paraben Esters, Alcohols, Phenol Derivatives, Quaternary Compounds, Organic Salts), By Application (Conditioners & Shampoos, Facemasks, Sunscreens, Scrubs & Lotions, Shower Cleansers, Soaps and Shaving Gels), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Surface Disinfectant Market By Formulation (Liquid, Sprays, and Wipes), By Type (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Chlorhexidine Gluconate, Phenolic Compounds, Alcohols, Aldehydes), By Application (In-House Applications, Instrument Disinfection), By End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

World’s top 10 agrochemical companies redefining agriculture by using latest technology

Visualize Alpha Olefins Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.