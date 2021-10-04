Global Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Market to Reach $29.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032242/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.9% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.4% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 21.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR
- The Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.6% and 16.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
- IBM Corporation
- Information Builders
- Microsoft Corporation
- MicroStrategy
- Oracle Corporation
- Qlik Technologies
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute
- Tableau Software
- TIBCO Software
- Yellowfin International Pty Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail &
eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &
Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Business Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Business Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Business Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 37
