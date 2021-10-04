mPrest mDERMS and mTHM Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPrest, a leading developer and provider of distributed asset orchestration and optimization software for the energy market, today announced its Distributed Energy Resource Management (mDERMS) applications suite and its Transformer Health Management (mTHM) applications suite are now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. mPrest customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.



mPrest has built its mDERMS system from the ground up, creating a solution that is less rigid in architecture and enables companies and users to scale, not replace, their existing distribution management systems (DMS) and advanced distribution management solutions (ADMS). mDERMS uniquely acts as a system-of-systems, integrating not only with SCADA software, DMS and ADMS systems, but also with third-party distributed energy resources (DERs), virtual power plant (VPP) operators, and microgrid management systems.

mDERMS is designed and built in a micro-services architecture that is suited to leverage the Microsoft Azure hosting environment. Reduced time to market, rapid deployment and streamlined support, all made possible by Azure, creates operational efficiency and lower cost. This suite of applications revolutionizes the way energy companies, distribution and transmission utilities, and energy retailers manage their energy systems.

In parallel, mPrest has built mTHM, which empowers energy companies to monitor the health of their transformers, leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms. mTHM provides real-time monitoring, powerful analytics, highly accurate predictions, and alerts regarding the condition of transformers and other critical assets. The system collects data from multiple transformer sensors, incorporates historical data and performs advanced analytics to detect abnormalities — even when they occur between thresholds — and enable real-time predictive maintenance. By combining standards-based transformer testing with advanced analytics and predictive capabilities, mPrest helps you avoid unplanned downtime, lower maintenance costs, and extend transformer lifetime.

“The energy revolution, spearheaded by decarbonization, decentralization, and digitization, is creating new challenges and opportunities for energy companies (utilities and new emerging energy providers) that drive the need for integration between existing legacy systems and new technologies,” said Andrew Bennett, CEO of mPrest Inc. “As a Microsoft partner, we share a common goal of shaping the future of energy while fulfilling demand with new renewable energy sources.”

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome mPrest and its mDERMS and mTHM applications to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About mPrest – Empower Digital Transformation. Now.

Leveraging its unparalleled experience and expertise in real-time mission-critical command and control software, mPrest has developed the world-leading distributed asset orchestration and optimization software. mPrest’s micro-services based, real-time orchestration and optimization platform brings the power of AI and IoT to the digital transformation of various industries, from energy and smart cities, through oil & gas, connected cars, water, defense and other industry 4.0 applications. mPrest’s applications suite, including Distributed Energy Resources Management Systems (DERMS) and Asset Health Management (AHM) are deployed on premise or in the cloud in record time in the most forward-looking and efficient organizations worldwide, including some of the world’s largest energy companies. mPrest’s vendor-agnostic product suite interfaces with millions of sensors, devices, machines, assets, subsystems, IT and OT applications, creating a system of systems that provides end-to-end visibility and control over complex and distributed operations. Visit us at www.mprest.com

