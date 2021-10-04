Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Reach $39.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032241/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 5-10 nm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 25.2% CAGR and reach US$19.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 11-20 nm segment is readjusted to a revised 26.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.8% CAGR
- The Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23% and 21.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.7% CAGR.
- Above 20 nm Segment to Record 23.8% CAGR
- In the global Above 20 nm segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
- Alphabet Inc. (Google)
- Apple
- Facebook, Inc.
- Hailo
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM
- Imagimob AB
- Intel Corporation
- MediaTek Inc.
- Microsoft
- NVIDIA
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
