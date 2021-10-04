Global Electric Wheelchair Market to Hit $6.84 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric wheelchair market was accounted for $2.68 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.84 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in incidence of spinal deformities, disabilities, and accidents and increase in geriatric population have boosted the growth of the global electric wheelchair market. However, high cost compared to manual wheelchairs and inaccessibility to quality healthcare and infrastructure in developing countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of technologically advanced products and untapped opportunities in developing and underdeveloped economies open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, several countries have imposed strict regulations regarding social distancing and ban on international import-export. This hampered the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

The ban on the import of electronic components from China negatively affected the manufacturing of electric wheelchairs.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Electric Wheelchair Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2111?reqfor=covid

The report divides the global electric wheelchair marketon the basis of productand region.

Based on product, the center wheel drive segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the front-wheel-drive segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The report offers an analysis of the global electric wheelchair market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2111

The global electric wheelchair marketreport includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Invacare Corporation, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp, MEYRA GmbH, Sunrise Medical Limited, Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd., Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd., Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd., and Miki Kogyosho Co. Ltd.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2111

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.