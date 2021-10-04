Vietnam Data Center Market Report 2021: Market Size will Witness Investments of $673 Million by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 8.18%

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam data center market size will witness investments of USD 673 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.18% during 2021-2026



Vietnam is currently witnessing investment in at least three facilities, which are expected to be operational in the next 1-2 years, with more investments expected to be announced in the coming years. Vietnam is one of the emerging data center markets within the secondary Southeast Asian countries, as well as the wider global data center market.

This report analyzes the Vietnam Data Center market share. It elaboratively analyzes the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standard, and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments for the investment in the facilities.

VIETNAM DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

ABB, Cummins, Fuji Electric, Delta Electronics, HITEC Power Protection, KOHLER-SDMO, Mitsubishi Electric, Caterpillar, Schneider Electric, Trane Technologies, and Vertiv are the major Infrastructure vendors providing installation and commissioning services that have a strong presence in Vietnam. Delta Power Solutions has signed the contract for the implementation of an energy-saving POD (Point of Delivery) solution to the HTC-ITC (Hanoi Telcom) data center in Hanoi.

VIETNAM DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

In 2020, the Vietnam data center market investment was valued at USD 420 million.

Major telecommunication providers such as FPT Telecom, HTC International Telecommunication (HTC-ITC), VNPT, and Viettel Networks are investing in facilities in Vietnam.

In 2020, the Vietnam cloud market was estimated to be over USD 130 million and expected to reach to USD 500 million by 2025.

Apple will invest around USD 1 billion in data center development in Vietnam during the forecast period. It initially invested over USD 650,000 to establish Apple Vietnam LLC in Vietnam in 2015.

In Vietnam, higher investments from telecom providers will become the major drivers for revenue generation for general contractors and sub-contractors in the market.

Delta Power Solutions and USDC Technology are the two companies that provide modular solutions in Vietnam.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

Aurecon, Apave, Delta Group, GreenViet are some of the construction contractors involved in the development of FPT Telecom's largest facilities in Ho Chi Minh City.

Mitsubishi Electric has installed its power and cooling infrastructure systems in Hanoi's FPT Telecom Fornix data center.

In Vietnam, data centers will include both air and water-based cooling systems with N+1 redundancy.

5G networks will boost the adoption of digital platforms of the country and heighten demand for high bandwidth networking infrastructure.

Amazon Web Services officially announced AWS EdStart in Vietnam, an online support program for educational technology startups to develop teaching solutions on the AWS cloud platform.

REPORT COVERAGE:

The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

Hanoi

Ho Chi Minh City

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

VIETNAM DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Juniper Networks

NEC Vietnam (NEC)

NetApp

Oracle

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

Aurecon

Archetype Group

AWP Architects

Apave

Delta Group

GreenViet

Sato Kogyo

USDC Technology

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Cummins

Caterpillar

Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane Technologies (Ingersoll Rand)

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

CMC Telecom

FPT Telecom

Global Data Service (GDS)

NTT Global Data Centers

Telehouse

VNTT

Viettel IDC

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gn16es