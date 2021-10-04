VirgoCX to Launch OTC Direct Platform

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an upgrade to their existing over-the-counter crypto trading services, crypto trading platform VirgoCX has bolstered their OTC platform with the addition of OTC Direct, an electronic trading solution for their OTC clients, allowing them to electronically trade at their leisure, 24/7.

Previously, OTC clients needed to correspond with an account manager in order to initiate trades over CA $30,000. OTC Direct functions similarly to its flagship VirgoCX.ca platform and other trading platforms; it gives clients a seamless trading experience where they can complete large transactions with just a few clicks.

The advantage that this gives OTC Clients is the ability to complete large block transactions instantaneously, 24/7, eliminating the need of having to correspond with an account manager. OTC Direct automatically routes orders through a deep liquidity pool to give clients the best price at the time of trading. There is no trade-off for this convenience, as clients are still able to enjoy zero trading fees and settlement within one business day.

"With the continuous success of our Crypto OTC service since 2019 we are thrilled to offer OTC Direct," said Jonathan Han, VirgoCX OTC's Managing Director, "It helps our clients to trade digitally with ease, strengthening our product suite to meet surging demands."

The global cryptocurrency market eclipsed US$2 trillion during the course of 2021. Several countries have legalized cryptocurrency within the last year, while El Salvador notably began accepting Bitcoin as legal tender. With the continued mainstream rise of cryptocurrency, over-the-counter services have also become increasingly important as more investors choose to allocate significant amounts of resources to their crypto portfolios.

OTC Direct is expected to bridge the gap for institutions, firms, and high-net-worth individuals between large block transactions and the ease of a retail platform. The platform is expected to be available at https://otc.virgocx.ca/ on Sept. 30, 2021.

Founded in 2018, VirgoCX has been committed to making cryptocurrency trading safe, easy, and affordable for Canadians. It is Canada's top regulated cryptocurrency trading platform and is dedicated to streamlining trading experiences, empowering clients with advanced technology, superior liquidity, and best-in-class security.

