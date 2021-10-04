Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) to Host Third Session of Accounting Outsourcing Webinar Series, Powered by Xero

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) announced the third session of their three-part outsourced accounting webinar series entitled, "It's a Marathon, Not a Sprint: Going the Distance for Outsourced Accounting Success; Session Three: The Finish Line." This free live event, in collaboration with cloud accounting software company Xero, features CRI partners Heather Jourdan, Cindy Bryan, and Sonia Mitchell leading a discussion on the importance of reconciliations, data clean-up, and other planning items prior to an organization's year-end. This virtual session will take place on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CT).

The live event's focus on maintaining clean, searchable transaction data will drive the presenters as they guide attendees in how to determine what's worked vs. what hasn't worked in the past so processes can be amended for the next year. Attendees can also learn more about how to increase efficiencies with cloud-based accounting systems, save time with third-party advisors, and streamline their organization's processes. Eligible attendees of the live session will receive 1.0 hours of C.P.E. Please click here to register for this virtual event.



About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Media Contact

Cheryl Hunt, Director of Marketing

629.208.7705

chunt@cricpa.com

