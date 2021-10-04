Crescent Communities Names Brian Natwick as Chief Executive Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Communities today announces the promotion of Brian Natwick to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Natwick, a 15-year veteran of the company, previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer.



Natwick succeeds Todd Mansfield, who has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 2011. Mansfield will continue as Chairman through the end of the year and then will serve as an advisor to Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc. Mansfield led the successful recapitalization of the Company with Sumitomo Forestry in 2018.

“I am honored to take on this new role during a very exciting time for Crescent Communities,” said Natwick. “In addition to our multifamily, commercial and construction businesses, the organization has strategically entered the single-family build-to-rent market, mid-market multifamily market and begun an investment management business and I look forward to working with our extraordinary leadership to grow these new initiatives.”

Natwick joined Crescent Communities in 2006 and served as President of the company’s multifamily business from 2011 to 2020, when he was named to President and Chief Operating Officer. During his time leading the Multifamily business line, he championed the creation of the NOVEL multifamily brand and extended the footprint of Crescent Communities to western markets including Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, and Salt Lake City. The organization’s investment portfolio now covers 14 strategic sunbelt markets with nine offices across the US.

“Brian has repeatedly demonstrated the skills and qualities necessary to be successful in this role,” said Mansfield. “His leadership, investment acumen, and commitment to company values make him the ideal person to lead our company into the next phase of growth.”

“Brian will be a great leader for this new chapter,” said Atsushi Iwasaki, President of Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc. “His efforts to launch new business lines while continuing to drive growth for existing business areas are crucial to the continued success of Crescent and Sumitomo Forestry Group.”

Active in the community and industry, Natwick serves on the board of the McColl School of Business at Queens University and Apartment Life and is an active member of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), Urban Land Institute, National Multi Housing Council, and National Association of Home Builders. In addition, Natwick served on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte, and formerly served as board chair for the organization. He graduated with highest honors from the University of Florida and earned an MBA from the McColl School of Business at Queens University.

Crescent Communities continues to experience significant growth with nearly $5.7 billion of multifamily and commercial investments and developments currently under construction, operations and planning including 13,000 units of multifamily, 260,000 square feet of complimentary retail and 8.0 million square feet of office, industrial and life-sciences. With a focus on sustainable development practices, the organization pursues USGBC LEED certification for commercial spaces and NGBS certification for multifamily residences.

About Crescent Communities

Crescent Communities is a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer and operator of mixed-use communities. We create high-quality, differentiated residential and commercial communities in many of the fastest growing markets in the United States. Since 1963, our development portfolio has included more than 68 multifamily communities, 21 million square feet of commercial space and 60 single family master-planned communities. Crescent Communities has offices in Charlotte, DC, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. Our multifamily communities are branded NOVEL by Crescent Communities.

Media Contact

Ashley Zink

Sprouthouse Agency

ashley@sprouthouseagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71121b7d-91e2-40e5-8066-e419b984408f