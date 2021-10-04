ChrysCapital buys ResultsCX from One Equity Partners

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResultsCX, a premier customer experience partner to Fortune-100 and Fortune-500 companies worldwide, today announced a change in its ownership from One Equity Partners to ChrysCapital. ChrysCapital is a leading private equity advisory firm with a successful track record of investing in technology services, financial services, pharma and consumer services. One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a mid-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe.



Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ResultsCX provides automation-enabled customer support, acquisition, enrolment, retention, membership assistance, technical support and transaction processing services to companies across the healthcare, telecom and cable, media and retail industries. With approximately 20,000 employee and 25 delivery centers globally, ResultsCX delivers comprehensive, omni-channel, resolution-centered customer experience.

Over the last few years, ResultsCX has been making significant investments in AI and digital customer experience solutions. The company’s commitment to resolution-centered CX is fulfilled by its SupportPredict digital engagement platform, skilled agents, and social experience management solutions that put brands in control of their online reputation and build customer loyalty.

Akshat Babbar, Director at ChrysCapital, said, “Digital transformation is forcing companies to change their business models and expand beyond traditional channels to an omni-channel service approach. With its strategic AI-plus-human intelligence approach and comprehensive digital and social media-based offerings, ResultsCX is well-positioned to gain from this shift. We are confident that the company will benefit from ChrysCapital’s association given the firm’s rich expertise and relevant experience and are excited to partner with the ResultsCX leadership team to significantly accelerate the future growth trajectory.”

“Our new ownership brings the opportunity for ResultsCX to expand our global presence and increase investments in emerging technologies for our clients,” said Chad Carlson, CEO of ResultsCX. “ResultsCX will benefit from ChrysCapital’s deep experience in the technology sector. Additionally, the firm’s established global network and ability to deploy further capital in support of our business make ChrysCapital an ideal partner for ResultsCX.”

"Success in the BPO industry is still largely about people. We are grateful to have been able to partner with Chad Carlson and his leadership team as they shepherded the business through the difficult COVID period and quickly re-accelerated ResultsCX’s growth trajectory. ResultsCX’s commitment to innovating, its focus on creating a stable and attractive work environment, reducing employee attrition, and our unending commitment to provide quality and effective customer service position the Company for continued success," said Greg Belinfanti, Senior Managing Director, OEP.

Sidley Austin served as the legal counsel for ChrysCapital and KPMG as the financial and tax advisor. Dechert served as legal counsel for ResultsCX and OEP.

About ResultsCX

For three decades, ResultsCX has been a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. The company designs, builds, and delivers digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty levels brands need to thrive and grow while improving efficiency and reducing costs. ResultsCX’s track record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 25 locations and approximately 20,000 colleagues worldwide. The company’s core expertise extends to actionable analytics, contact center as a service (CCaaS), process automation, and its own SupportPredict digital engagement software as a service (SaaS).

About ChrysCapital

Founded in 1999, ChrysCapital is one of the largest and most successful India-based investment advisory firms. The firm has raised $4 billion across eight funds which are consistently ranked in the top decile of global private equity funds of similar vintage. ChrysCapital has made almost 100 investments across a variety of sectors and has extensive experience in business services with investments such as Infogain, LiquidHub, GeBBS Healthcare, QuEST Global, Mphasis, Hexaware, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Spectramind.

For further information about ChrysCapital, please visit www.chryscapital.com.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a mid-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

Media Contact:

