CAMPUS ADVANTAGE PROMOTES ALEXANDRA HILDEBRANDT TO VICE PRESIDENT, INFORMATION SERVICES

Austin, Texas, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage® (CA), an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced the promotion of Alexandra (Alex) Hildebrandt to Vice President of Information Services where she will be responsible for the strategic direction, leadership and support for the company’s development and implementation of information services technology initiatives and solutions.



“I am truly honored to receive this promotion and take on the role of Vice President of Information Services,” said Hildebrandt. “Working alongside this incredible team of leaders and industry experts is an amazing opportunity and I look forward to making a lasting impact and contributing to the company’s continued, long-term success.”



A 15-year veteran in the student housing industry, Hildebrandt joined CA in 2007 and has more than 10 years of financial and operational experience in Public Accounting, Aerospace and Defense, Construction, and Chemical Manufacturing. During her time at CA, Hildebrandt has specialized in the configuration of financial reporting systems and focused on automation while centralizing the company’s budgeting and leasing reporting processes to a cloud-based environment.



“Alex’s innovative, results-oriented approach combined with her innate ability to anticipate and understand what is needed to improve our performance and achieve our company goals will serve her extremely well in this role,” said Mike Peter, President and CEO of Campus Advantage. “She will be an integral part of our leadership team and I congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion.”



Hildebrandt received a bachelor's degree in Accounting from West Chester University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Science in Accounting and Information Technology from Texas State University. She will report to Raka Sandell, Vice President of Project Management.





About Campus Advantage

Campus Advantage® is a student housing management company that specializes in fostering financially prosperous communities through its property management, investments, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest-growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.