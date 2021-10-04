ABT WINS OPPORTUNITY TO ADDRESS EPIDEMIOLOGY RESEARCH

Rockville, MD, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates has been awarded a position on a $99 million, five-year contract vehicle from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to address healthcare epidemiology and infection control research. The position on the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle provides Abt the opportunity to bid on task orders covering issues ranging from development of protocols to reduce healthcare-related infections to conducting formative research to improve healthcare practices.

The contract vehicle, known as the Safe Healthcare, Epidemiology, and Prevention Research Development (SHEPheRD) Program, is a critical one for CDC. The agency needs to support healthcare epidemiology research to advance scientific discovery and research innovation. Healthcare epidemiology and infection control research can help detect and prevent diseases by reducing the morbidity, mortality, and costs associated with these conditions.

Abt is eligible to bid for work in two areas. One is to develop and implement research protocols to prevent healthcare-associated infection and other adverse healthcare events. The tasks may include:

Scientific and technical support for research design and planning

Protocol development and pilot testing

Data system development and implementation

Data modeling, management, analysis, and informatics

Research design and planning

The other area is formative research, guidance development, and translation to improve

healthcare practices. Formative research may include expert panels, focus groups, and research consultation. Guidance development also may include guidance evaluation. Research translation and training may include fellowship programs, training development and feedback, and education materials development.

“We look forward to continuing to provide CDC the data and research design expertise we have brought to bear in such areas as our COVID-19 work,” says Dr. Christopher Spera, senior vice president, Health and Environment. “This award reflects CDC’s confidence in our ability to deliver support that can lead to better health outcomes.”

