Premium Preserves Brand Bonne Maman® Launches NEW Natural Herbal Tea Line

Bonne Maman®, known in the U.S. for its fabulous preserves, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its family: Bonne Maman® Herbal Teas.

Premium, hand-picked, organic, and crafted with you in mind, new Bonne Maman® Herbal Teas are tailored specifically for savoring special moments throughout the day. Discover how carefully selected and hand-blended whole flowers, fruits, and herbs deliver delicious moments of enjoyment. Bonne Maman® Herbal Teas never include any added aromas or flavorings, just natural goodness.

Savor moments – big, small, and in between – and take time to care for yourself or others by simply brewing a cup of Bonne Maman® Herbal Tea.

Available in five distinct blends – Dream, Contentment, Vitality, Serenity, Sweet Delight – Bonne Maman® Herbal Teas are deliciously subtle and refined in flavor. Explore all five blends and enjoy delicious Bonne Maman® Herbal Tea moments.

Now available for purchase at select retailers nationwide, and on bonnemaman.us. Bonne Maman® Herbal Teas deliver uniquely delicious flavor combinations made simply, with love [Suggested Retail Prices: $6.49 for box of 16 tea bags; $8.99 for 1.41oz. bag of loose leaf tea]. Packed in sustainable and compostable product packaging, Bonne Maman® Herbal Teas are also Non-GMO and USDA Certified Organic.

Bonne Maman® Herbal Teas

Dream : lemon verbena, Damask rose, sweet orange, linden, lavender, elderflower, cornflower

: lemon verbena, Damask rose, sweet orange, linden, lavender, elderflower, cornflower Contentment : star anise, blackcurrant, lemon balm, marshmallow, Brazil pepper

: star anise, blackcurrant, lemon balm, marshmallow, Brazil pepper Vitality : peppermint, hibiscus, rose hip, licorice, marigold

: peppermint, hibiscus, rose hip, licorice, marigold Serenity : lemon balm, lemongrass, yarrow, cranberry, German chamomile, Roman chamomile

: lemon balm, lemongrass, yarrow, cranberry, German chamomile, Roman chamomile Sweet Delight: apple, cinnamon, elderflower, lemon, stevia



To learn more about Bonne Maman® Herbal Teas, click here.

About Bonne Maman®

Bonne Maman® provides consumers with products of the highest quality and follows timeless French culinary tradition. All Bonne Maman® Preserves, Jellies and Spreads are Non-GMO Project Verified. Produced in France, Bonne Maman is made with natural ingredients, has no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial additives, and no added preservatives. Made with simple ingredients you might find in your grandmother's kitchen, Bonne Maman® is crafted to capture that homemade taste. To learn more about Bonne Maman®, click here or visit http://www.bonnemaman.us. Follow us on FB @bonnemamanusa or IG @bonnemaman_us.

Source: Andros Foods, USA, Inc.

