VelocityEHS Expands Executive Team to Support Continued Growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, is pleased to announce that Michael Martens has joined the company as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 11, 2021.



Martens joins VelocityEHS with over 25 years of experience across multiple industries, serving public and private companies with significant international operations including Sprint, Cerner, Euronet Worldwide, Mediware Information Systems (now WellSky), and Synexis. He is a seasoned expert in managing corporate governance, shareholder and lender relations, strategic financial planning, and mergers and acquisitions for high-growth, technology-oriented enterprises on a global scale.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the VelocityEHS Executive Team,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “As we continue to grow and scale, it's vital that we continue to expand our corporate governance, finance, and accounting, and M&A capacity accordingly. VelocityEHS’ ability to attract a global finance executive of Mike’s caliber is a testament to the attractiveness of our mission, the strength of our strategy, and the continued strong performance of our business.”

“I am thrilled to join VelocityEHS as the business enters its next phase of growth. The VelocityEHS mission to make workplaces safer and more sustainable has never been more relevant and the company’s strategy to assist organizations in moving from a documentation and compliance mindset to a posture of prediction, intervention, and business outcomes with the ActiveEHS capabilities in the VelocityEHS Accelerate® platform is truly exciting. I look forward to contributing to the continued strong growth of this market-leading business,” said Martens.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 20,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

