Global Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook Report 2021 - Rapid Expansion Mobile-on-demand Service Models in the Wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of this study is to identify the size of the global medium/heavy commercial vehicle aftermarket, and its growth opportunities in 2021, given the unique challenges posed by the pandemic recovery.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected industries worldwide, but few felt it as directly as the global commercial vehicles aftermarket. The collapse of economic activity in many regions reduced the number of trucks on the road and average miles driven.
It also has caused a skilled labor shortage of truck drivers, repair technicians, and other workers needed to keep the aftermarket industry thriving.
Commercial vehicles include medium- and heavy-duty on-road trucks. Revenue includes parts only and excludes service. Revenue is measured at the manufacturer level and is expressed in US dollars. This research is the culmination of the work of analysts located all over the world.
The analysts have used multiple sources and statistical analysis in markets where information is missing to increase the confidence level of the research findings. Revenue is presented at the manufacturer, distributor, and end-user levels.
The markets covered are the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, India, Japan, Thailand, Australia, Taiwan, and China. The research covers the impact of connected trucks on vehicle maintenance.
This includes the penetration of truck telematics by region as well as an analysis of services offered. Growth opportunities and companies to action are covered as well. The research includes a global economic outlook with top trends for 2020 and predictions for 2021, as well as an analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on each region.
It identifies the main factors that will influence the size of the global commercial vehicle aftermarket, as well as how the industry outlook varies from region to region. The findings cover developments in the global commercial vehicle aftermarket in 2020 that will have an impact on the market in 2021. Data sources include primary and secondary research, existing studies, statistical modeling, and analysis.
Other exhibits include spending per vehicle and market attractiveness analyses. To determine market attractiveness, the analyst has analyzed each of the 20 countries for their growth outlook, barriers to entry, and economic competitiveness. The research ends with key conclusions and the outlook for 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
1. The Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicles Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- The 2020 Global Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicles Aftermarket - Actuals vs. Forecast
- Global Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicles Aftermarket Replacement Parts and Accessories Revenue, 2019-2025
- 2020 Spend Per Vehicle Analysis
- 2020 in Numbers - Key Highlights
- 2020 in Trends - Key Highlights
- 2021 in Numbers - Key Predictions
- 2021 in Trends - Key Predictions
- Challenges Faced by the Global Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicles Aftermarket Industry Due to COVID-19 in 2020
- Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions/Recovery
3. Research Scope and Objectives
- Research Scope
- Geographic Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
4. Methodology
5. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Global Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicles Aftermarket
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
6. Industry Outlook - Global Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket
- Global Medium and Heavy-duty Vehicles in Operation
- 2020-2021 Manufacturer-level Revenue and Spend Per Vehicle by Region
- Revenue by Parts Type
- 2020 Spend Per Vehicle Analysis
- Global Average Annual Miles Driven - 2020 and 2021
- Global Distribution Channel Analysis
- Key Trends in the Global Commercial Trucks Aftermarket
- Trend 1 - Growing Installation Rates for Connected Truck Telematics
- Trend 2 - Traction of Online Parts Sales and eRetailing Platforms in the Wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Trend 3 - Rapid Expansion Mobile-on-demand Service Models in the Wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Trend 4 - Increasing Vehicles in Operation and Miles Driven
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions, 2020
- Key Policies and Regulations, 2020
7. Key Predictions for 2021
- Key 2021 Global Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicles Aftermarket Market Trends
- Prediction 1 - New Products and Services for Medium-duty e-trucks are on the Way
- Prediction 2 - Production of Heavy-duty Trucks with Manual Transmissions will Be Discontinued
- Prediction 3 - Online Parts Sales will Grow 20% Annually Over the Next Five Years
8. Industry Outlook - North America
- Regional Outlook - North America
- North America Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- Vehicles in Operation Model Mix - North America
- Distribution Channel Analysis
- Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
9. Industry Outlook - Europe
10. Industry Outlook - Latin America
11. Industry Outlook - Asia-Pacific
12. Industry Outlook - Saudi Arabia and South Africa
13. Growth Opportunities Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Private Labeling for Greater Market Share in New Product Category
- Growth Opportunity 2: Brand Licensing for Customer Recognition
- Growth Opportunity 3: Direct Importing for Lower Product Acquisition and Distribution Costs
- Growth Opportunity 4: Specialization in Niche Products/Services for Maximum Profitability
- Growth Opportunity 5: Joint Ventures for Overseas Manufacturing and Quality Assurance
14. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdwdhn