Kaizen Acquires Gradient Transformative Solutions, a Leading Cloud Provider

ATLANTA, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaizen Analytix LLC (Kaizen), a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology solutions, announced today their acquisition of Gradient TS (Gradient), an innovative cloud native engineering and data science company based in Chicago.

Based on terms of the acquisition, 100% of Gradient's leadership and staff will join Kaizen, further expanding its cloud practice and emerging technology capabilities while presenting synergy opportunities for current and prospective customers. Kaizen takes a data-driven, bottom-line-oriented approach to helping companies with their digital transformations and cloud journeys, enabling lower total cost of ownership by untethering liability to legacy tech stacks.

"From our first conversations with Kaizen, it was clear that they have a unique ability to deliver for customers. We also shared the same vision for the future of cloud and how to deliver on that vision," said Gradient co-founder Matt Niedelman. Gradient co-founder Elliott Stepusin added, "Joining forces with Kaizen really amplifies the value we can bring to our customers, and we're excited to see that play out in the near future."

Kaizen has expanded its offerings and experience earlier this year with the goal of helping customers stretch the limits of data beyond solely analytics, and this acquisition is another step in that direction. Krishna Arangode, Chief Executive Officer of Kaizen, said, "Gradient brings a wealth of cloud strategy, optimization, and emerging technology experience to Kaizen, allowing us to further expand the tremendous value we bring to our customers in this domain. We are thrilled to have joined forces with Gradient and welcome their talented team to the Kaizen family."

Kaizen is a leading provider of analytics products and business insights solutions that give clients unmatched speed to increased revenues, reduced costs, and maximized margins. Kaizen combines our pre-built Kaizen ValueAcceleratorsTM and data from KaizenDataLabsTM with our subject matter expertise to rapidly generate actionable insights across the value chain, from Sales and Marketing to Operations and Finance. For more information, visit www.kaizenanalytix.com

