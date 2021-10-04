GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended October 2, 2021

CEO Discusses Unexpected Market Activity



THOMASVILLE, GA, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week GGToor had a combined total of over 5,000 registrations for our events in the month of September, marking the second month in a row we exceeded this goal. Drawing these kinds of numbers each month positions GGToor in a great place, enabling us to demonstrate real value to new advertisers and sponsors.

As we mentioned in our prior reports, we expanded our horizons in September, becoming involved with an in-person event for the first time; working with the Gaming Department of the NecronomiCon in Tampa FL, we had a constant presence over the 3-day convention. While we were excited to add this additional mode to our overall methods of operation, we made sure this expansion did not affect our core business of online tournaments; September marks the first month in the Company's history where we crowned winners in at least three different games/online tournaments every weekend over the entire month!

Overall, the third quarter drew over 15,000 total registrations in the last 3 months, representing an increase of 143% compared to the second quarter, and our Discord continues to grow, adding over 650 more net members this month. Our email database now boasts over 15,000 unique players as well. We are excited with how much we have accomplished so far, and believe the best is yet to come!

As GGToor grows into an eSports powerhouse we will owe all the upcoming success to the gamers that come back week after week to our platform. eSports is also unique in that a player’s success is independent of how tall, strong, thin, or fast they are. Though there is certainly valuable insight linking good physical health to enhanced gamer performance, ultimately is up to the player's skillset. We are proud that we are providing the gateway for those players to get to the professional level. If you are a stockholder in our company, we want to thank you for hanging in there.

John V. Whitman Jr., CEO/Chairman, had this to say concerning the increased market activity, “The Company experienced unexpected market activity this past week. The unusual increase in volume and price fluctuation in GTOR began on Thursday, September 23, 2021, and when the day ended volume increased from the average of just under 800,000 shares per day to 15,642,300 shares. The Company did nothing different. We did not engage any vendor to assist us with market awareness, or alter our normal course of business. Over the next week or the period beginning September 24 and ending Friday, October 1, 2021, GTOR traded an additional 194,630,300 shares. The spike in market activity was as much of a surprise to us as it was for our long-term shareholders. Over this past week investors wrote to me via email and initially praised the Company but that quickly turned to them calling me a con, a fraud and worse. Much was said in the chat rooms about the Company selling stock during this runup and subsequent rundown. The Company has been very public that it has a qualified Regulation A registration statement which allows the Company to sell Freely Tradable Common Stock to accredited investors in two states, Colorado, and Connecticut. The Company uses the money from proceeds to fund its operations.

“On September 22, 2021, when stock closed at $0.039 per share the Company agreed to sell 8,000,000 shares to an accredited investor at $0.025 per share, which is the authorized price allowed by the qualification of its registration statement. The Company's registration statement allows price increases to $0.08 per share but the market had not supported increasing the price. The accredited investors stock was deposited on Friday, September 24, 2021. This means (1) the Company agreed to the sale prior to the increased market activity and (2) over the course of the week ended October 1, 2021, sales of stock by the Company to its accredited investor accounted for a mere .04% of the total volume. Based on facts, the Company did nothing to make the price or volume frenzy we witnessed during the aforementioned period take place.

“Most of the emails I received over the past week were from obvious novice traders but I wanted them to know their voice matters. I want to take this platform to remind everyone that GTOR is an OTC:PINK stock. We are a classified as a penny stock which by its very nature is a ‘Highly Risky’ stock to invest in. Like it or not there are individuals and groups of individuals who are highly skilled at using the internet and chat rooms to create market activity like we experienced this past week. These groups quietly buy up stock at low prices they when they have accumulated a vast number of shares, will begin to hype the stock, unfortunately to audiences who are unaware their intent is to sell into the increased volume and price they created. This type of market manipulation leaves hundreds if not thousands of losers in the aftermath.

“I am begging potential investors: if you are reading chat rooms and not the information that the Company makes available, you are headed down a path to losses. If you get your stock tips from Uncle Sal who has a friend at the bar whose sister is dating a guy who was once a janitor at Merrill Lynch and he said GTOR was a stock to buy, then you are headed down a path to losses. I hate what happened last week and I pray these greedy traders move on. The simple fact remains, GTOR is a developmental stage Company that has a staff of resolute individuals who are killing themselves to build shareholder value. Our Company attempts to do everything by the letter of the law and rules provided to us by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) and The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), State and federal laws. It is disconcerting to say the least when the Company is accused of wrongdoing by angry shareholders who fell victim to their own desire for quick financial gains. Please do not listen to hype, chat rooms, internet buzz. The Company encourages potential investors to read, study, and consult with a licensed investment professional before purchasing a ‘High Risk’ penny stock. In the meantime, the Company will continue to work hard building our business.”

