1 Dated Products Brand* Announces New Collection With Rachel Parcell

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's time for you to bloom. Introducing Rachel Parcell for Blue Sky, the latest fashion-forward collaboration to emerge from the #1 Dated Products brand, designed to help you blossom into the very best version of yourself. We all start somewhere, and for Rachel Parcell that somewhere was an online journal detailing her newlywed life with her husband Drew. And while the journal's readership steadily grew, she found her personal style became the focus of most of her reader's questions. So, Rachel put pen-to-paper, planning her next big move—Pink Peonies, her favorite color and flower blossomed into the new and romantic vision for her brand. But she didn't stop there. Rachel had even bigger plans, starting with a capsule clothing line in her name, and growing into the hugely successful fashion and lifestyle brand Rachel Parcell is today. She bloomed. And she did it all by putting her plans down on paper. Naturally, Rachel Parcell for Blue Sky aims to help you do the same.

Embracing Rachel's distinctly feminine style, her timeless, romantic designs, and of course the blossoming pink peony, the collection features a robust 41-piece product range including 30 planners, four wall calendars, one notebook, two desk pads, two clutch planners, and planning accessories, each fully equipped with the intuitive Blue Sky organizational systems, so you can bloom into your best self.

"This is a gorgeous collection, and I'm so grateful to Blue Sky for making it possible. We drew inspiration from my smart, stylish, and hardworking RP community. As a mom, wife, and business owner myself, I know how crazy life can get for these women. I'm thrilled we've created beautiful planners to help them schedule, set goals, and find a little calm in their busy days." -Rachel Parcell, Founder and Creative Director of Rachel Parcell Inc.

Rachel Parcell for Blue Sky planners are available in Lacey, Bella Butterfly, Cherie, Laine, Laurel, Rosalyn, Peony, Alina, and Ana patterns, as well as Solid Pink, Solid Black, Solid Blue, and Solid Tan. Dated from January 2022 to December 2022, planners are available in Monthly, Daily, and Monthly/Weekly formats and in six sizes: 3.625" x 6.125", 5" x 8", 5.87" x 8.625", 7" x 9", 8" x 10", and 8.5" x 11". Planners are priced from $6.49-$26.99.

Rachel Parcell for Blue Sky clutch planners are available in Solid Pink and Solid Blue and are 5" x 8" in size. Pricing for clutch planners is $16.99.

Rachel Parcell for Blue Sky notebooks are available in Cherie, Lacey, and Peony patterns and are 5.5" x 7.5" in size. Pricing for notebooks is $14.99.

Rachel Parcell for Blue Sky 2022 wall calendars are available in Ana, Alina, Cherie, and Laurel patterns in 15" x 12" or 11" x 8.75" sizes. Pricing for wall calendars range from $5.99-$9.99.

Rachel Parcell for Blue Sky desk pads are available in Bella Butterfly and Alina patterns and are 17" x 11" in size. Pricing for desk pads is $7.99.

Rachel Parcell for Blue Sky planning accessories include pens and bookmarks, which are available in Laine, Ana, Rosalyn, and Laurel patterns. Pricing for planning accessories is $4.99.

The full collection of Rachel Parcell for Blue Sky products launched on September 26, both in store and online at a national retailer. A limited selection of daily planners is also available online at www.bluesky.com. Pricing for the collection ranges from $4.99-$26.99. Consumers are invited to join Rachel Parcell on Instagram for a "Pajama Date" giveaway from October 4-8.

About Blue Sky:

#1 Dated Products brand*, Blue Sky represents more than just a pretty planner. Recognized for its extensive array of dated planners, calendars, notebooks, and more, Blue Sky products help the millions who dream of achieving organization reach their goals, in style (hello, form and function). Blue Sky has solidified its role as a force in the lifestyle category through partnerships with top brands like The Home Edit, cupcakes and cashmere, and Ashley G, who have trusted Blue Sky with bringing their unique visions to life. And the world has taken notice. Blue Sky products have been featured by media including Better Homes & Gardens, Good Housekeeping, Marie Claire, Business Insider, New York Magazine, Essence, and more. Plan to do more of what you love®. www.bluesky.com.

About The Designer: Rachel Parcell

Rachel Parcell is a creative, fashion, and lifestyle brand founded in 2016. Rachel is the CEO and Creative Director—devoted mom, wife, sister, designer, and blogger of all things pink, pretty, and RP-approved. Through her namesake collections, creative content, and personalized brand partnerships, Rachel curates chic and romantic inspiration for your wardrobe, celebrations, travel, home décor, and individual style.

*Source: The NPD Group, Inc. / U.S. Retail Tracking Service, 52 weeks ending May 1, 2021

