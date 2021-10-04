Dallas Food Competition & Flavor Fest Will Feature Pig Roast

DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foodies from across the nation are setting their sights (and taste buds) on Dallas for the world’s largest Food Sport event, where they’ll have the opportunity to “pig out” at the World Food Championships’ (WFC), thanks to its newest Barbecue Sponsor, La Lechonera Products.

This multi-day competition plus flavor fest features a tasty experience named “BBQ Ranch,” where pitmasters will be firing up thousands of pounds of barbecue for attendees to savor and enjoy at WFC’s newest location – Fair Park in Dallas.

La Lechonera –– a Spanish Marinade company –– has partnered with 2 Cubanos BBQ & Catering Company of Richmond, Texas to help heat things up in the BBQ Ranch Zone with several tricks up their sleeves, including cooking a whole pig using La Caja China and infusing its Original Mojo Criollo marinade. A WFC General Admission ticket (available here) is all that’s needed to unlock the many tastes and flavors this barbecue bash has to offer.

“For over 50 years, La Lechonera has brought authentic flavors from our home base of Miami, Florida to homes across the United States. We are thrilled to partner with the WFC, once again, to showcase the unique and creative recipes that the participating Chef’s create. Along with our original Mojo Criollo and various marinades, we are proud to introduce one of our newest products; Mojo Dry Rub. We can’t wait to see and taste the masterpieces the pitmasters come up with,” commented Luis Mejuto, Jr. Vice President of La Lechonera Products.

As the Official 2021 WFC Barbecue sponsor, La Lechonera will also be challenging WFC’s competitors who advance into the category’s Top Ten Round to infuse its new product – La Lechonera Mojo Dry Rub. This barbecue rub, a dry version of their original Mojo Criollo marinade, is an original blend of flavorful and unique spices that adds a fresh and robust taste to any protein with notes of garlic, onion and secret spices.

The pitmaster who receives the highest tournament score while infusing the Mojo Dry Rub will be crowned World Barbecue Champion and earn a seat at WFC’s $100,000 Final Table Challenge.

“La Lechonera has been an amazing company and friend to the Food Sport industry, as they opened up many opportunities for aspiring chefs and home cooks to qualify into our Main Event during COVID with their online recipe contests,” said Mike McCloud, President and CEO of WFC. “Now that our cooks and chefs have tasted and practiced with their marinades, we’re excited to debut one of La Lechonera’s new products at our main event.”

Stay tuned for more partnership announcements about the upcoming Main Event, which is set to be held inside for the first time at Fair Park in Dallas, Nov. 5-9. Ticketing options for the foodie fest are available at worldfoodchampionships.com/tickets.

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live event culinary competition showcases some of the world's best cooks who compete for food, fame and fortune in 10 categories (Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Steak). In 2019, more than 450 culinary teams from 11 countries and 42 American states competed in WFC’s Main Event. In August, the 10 Category Champs went head-to-head for a $100,000 bonus that determined a new World Food Champion in a TV special called The Final Table: Indianapolis. While contestants have to earn their way into WFC by winning a Golden Ticket at a previous competition, potential judges are welcome to take WFC’s online certification course that explains the E.A.T.™ methodology. Certified judges then request and receive available seats at the next scheduled WFC event. Click here to learn more about getting certified.

