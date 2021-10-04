Afia Launches in Publix and Sprouts Farmers Market Stores

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afia , a Mediterranean food company driven by a mission to make food powerful, has announced today distribution deals with two major retailers, Publix Super Markets in The Southeast and Sprouts Farmers Market nationally. With the addition of these stores, Afia is now in the freezer section of 1775 stores nationwide. Shoppers will find a variety of Afia’s falafel line of products, including their newest Sun-dried Tomato Falafel flavor, starting early October at most retailers.



This increases Afia’s distribution more than 100% percent in 2021 alone.

“It’s incredible to see Afia’s products carried so widely in freezer sections nationwide. Securing Publix and Sprouts will allow us to reach many new customers, especially throughout the South, Florida and the Western United States, where consumers have been requesting Afia products but they were previously difficult to find,” says Afia Founder, President Farrah Moussallati Sibai. “This signals a huge new opportunity for Afia.”

All of Afia’s locations can be found online .

Afia was founded by Moussallati Sibai in 2017 when she saw a need in the marketplace for convenient, wholesome Mediterranean cuisine. Farrah, who is of Syrian and British descent, was inspired to start Afia when she was getting settled in Austin, Texas after years of personal struggles and family tragedies. Not only did she personally miss the foods from home in Syria, but while volunteering with the refugee community, she saw firsthand how important cuisine was in identity.

2021 has been a huge expansion year for Afia, which hit $1MM in sales after only two years on the shelves with first retail partner H-E-B, and unveiled new packaging and brand identity in June. The company secured space to build a new manufacturing facility in Taylor, Texas, which will open in Q1 2022.

About Afia

Afia , which means “to your health” in Arabic, is a Mediterranean food company headquartered in Austin, Texas, driven by a mission to make food powerful. Founded by Farrah Moussallati Sibai, who had resettled in Texas after enduring great personal tragedy and loss in Syria, Afia’s products infuse the meals of her past with modern flavors.

