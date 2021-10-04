Rookout Announces Support for Golang and Brings Dynamic Observability to Kubernetes, Enabling Developers to Troubleshoot Containerized Apps on the Fly

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rookout , the dynamic observability platform, today announces their brand new cloud-native debugging experience, which will bring dynamic observability to Kubernetes. Trying to debug complex, cloud-native applications that are distributed and full of microservices proves difficult for even the most seasoned engineers. Rookout now provides a new user interface (UI) that intelligently groups cloud resources by namespace, pod, and cluster — and then lights up which components of Kubernetes need debugging.

“What we are seeing is an important evolution of the Observability space to dynamic instrumentation,” said Shahar Fogel, CEO of Rookout. “Traditional monitoring tools are static — they require engineers to predict what can go wrong in advance in order to set up metrics, logs, and traces. Dynamic observability offers instant, one-click insights into Kubernetes.”

While Kubernetes has become one of the highest velocity projects in the history of open source, complexity remains a primary blocker to adoption according to the CNCF’s annual report . And when things go wrong, it can be time consuming to figure out why. According to the 2020 State of Software Quality report, two out of three software developers estimate they spend at least a day per week troubleshooting issues in their code, and close to one-third spend even more time.

To address this, Rookout has built a new user experience that intelligently visualizes containerized applications by namespace, pod, and cluster for rapid debugging. The ability to slice and dice a Kubernetes application within Rookout means developers can troubleshoot an entire cluster, or drill all the way down to a specific pod that needs debugging. This new cloud-native experience includes color-coded indicators pointing to which clusters or pods need the most immediate attention. Rookout is also announcing support for the Go programming language alongside its existing support for Java, .NET, Node.JS, Python, and Ruby.

“By collecting data on-demand without re-deploying, Rookout created a Developer-centric software which short-circuits complexities in the production debugging, increases Developer efficiency, and reduces the friction which exist between IT Ops and Developers," said Rob Salvagno, vice president of Cisco Global Corporate Development.

