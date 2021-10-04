Global Contract Cleaning Services Market 2021: Pandemic-Induced Opportunities & Challenges for the Commercial Cleaning Services Industry

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Cleaning Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contract Cleaning Services estimated at US$ 251.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 347.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Floor & Carpet Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$ 110.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Window Cleaning segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The Contract Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 74 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 71.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
In the global Upholstery Cleaning segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 34.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 49.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 25.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Pandemic-Induced Opportunities & Challenges for the Commercial Cleaning Services Industry
- Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Forecasts Discourage the Market
- State of Construction Sector to Impact Demand for Contract Cleaning Services
- Contract Cleaning Services: An Introduction
- Office Cleaning Services
- Institutional Cleaning Services
- Cleaning Services for Residential Dwellings
- Cleaning Services for Commercial and Industrial Buildings
- Cleaning Services for Other End-Use Sectors
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Commercial Contract Cleaning Services Present Growth Opportunities
- Floor & Carpet Cleaning Emerges as the Largest Category
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Awareness about Workplace Hygiene, Wellness & Sustainability to Propel Demand for Contract Cleaning Services
- Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Workplaces Raise Importance of Cleaning Services
- Growing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend Spurring Market Growth
- Commercial Contract Cleaning Services: Growth Trends in Commercial Construction to Influence Market Growth
- Automation and Smart Applications Revolutionize the Commercial Cleaning Industry
- Industrial Facilities Demand Specialized and Reliable Contract Cleaning Services
- COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Industrial Activity to Impact Segment Growth
- Residential Construction Market to Present Long-term Growth Opportunities
- Novel Cleaning Approaches and Advanced Technologies & Tools to Transform Cleaning Industry Operations
- Data-driven Solutions & Software Tools to Boost Cleaning Business's Productivity
- Tools for Time and Team Management
- Tools for Customer Relationship Management
- Green Cleaning & Efficient Waste Management
- Embrace Marketing through Social Media
- Making Services More Customer-Friendly
- Enhancing Professionalism and Investing in Training Employees
- Artificial Intelligence to Boost Efficiencies and Capabilities of Cleaning Service Companies
- Notable Innovations in Cleaning Industry to Boost Market Prospects
- Robots Emerge as an Important Technology for Cleaning Businesses
- Robots for Floor Cleaning
- Robots for Duct Cleaning
- Robots for Window Cleaning
- Robots for Special Purposes
- Key Challenges Facing Contract Cleaning Services Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 112
