SmartBuyGlasses.ca Helps Protect Environmental Health with Earth-Friendly Eyewear

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every 26th September since 2011, World Environmental Health Day has been celebrated around the world. Declared by the International Federation of Environmental Health, (IFEH) World Environmental Health Day is celebrated to bring about awareness of different issues surrounding environmental health.



This year’s theme is “Prioritizing Environmental Health for healthier communities in global recovery”. The environment, our health, and the economy are all closely related. This is why investing in activities that promote a healthy and green planet. Various member organizations and regional groups, academic associates, and national governments organize initiatives and events to celebrate the occasion and use this international platform to spread the message.

Since the pandemic hit, nature showed us how resilient it can be and flourished while everyone stayed home. However, it faces the new challenge of single-use plastics from items like face masks, PPE kits, etc. Global online eyewear retailer SmartBuyGlasses.ca has been taking action and boasts environmentally conscious eyewear collections which are good for eye health, as well as the planet.

Arise Collective

Arise Collective is one of the most premium, affordable, and socially driven brands exclusively available at SmartBuyGlasses.ca, it is partnered with 1% for the planet, meaning that they pledge 1% of annual sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on the environment. Arise Collective frames can be checked out with free prescription lenses* for a limited period.

Oh My Woodness!

Oh My Woodness! eyewear collection is partnered with Eden Reforestation Projects. The cause helps plant life-saving trees in Haiti, Madagascar or Nepal, to combat deforestation and provide essential employment to some of the most vulnerable communities. Every product in the collection is a stylish masterpiece using natural wood and bamboo, and comes with free prescription lenses*. Use the code OMW50 to buy 1 pair of Oh My Woodness! glasses and get a second pair at 50% off!

This World Environmental Health Day, give your eyes the gift of healthy and perfect vision. The planet will thank you for it.

About the SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group

The SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group is one of the world’s leading designer eyewear e-retailers with online stores in more than 20 countries, including SmartBuyGlasses.com in the US and VisionDirect.com.au in Australia. They offer a catalog of over 80,000 products from more than 180 brands.

* We offer free basic 1.5 index lenses on all prescription eyeglasses. We provide opportunities to upgrade and add features during checkout.

Contact: