ONIX Pickleball Donates $10,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and ONIX Pickleball is donating $10,000 to IWIN (Indiana Women in Need Foundation) to increase awareness of this disease and aid families impacted by breast cancer. The goal is to get as many people as possible involved in raising awareness and funds to help women and men in need of assistance. Our Paddle with a Purpose campaign features a complete pink line of pickleball products, including the top-selling Evoke Premier paddle, bags, paddle cover, and wristband supporting this cause.

"One in eight women are affected by this disease, and we are ecstatic to help make a difference in our community by donating proceeds to IWIN Foundation," says Raquel Langhaim, Onix Marketing Director. "We want to show up for our community. Players can feel good about buying their next paddle knowing we are giving back to this important cause."

The IWIN Foundation supports individuals statewide currently receiving treatment for breast cancer by securing and paying for individual services that relieve emotional, physical, and financial burdens. Their vision is to be an innovative nonprofit organization, built on passion, dedication, and integrity, where communities feel called to support their mission.

"This donation will make an enormous impact on dozens of Hoosiers struggling to afford basic needs, like transportation, meals and childcare, during breast cancer treatment. ONIX is a community leader," says Debbie Laswell, Program Director of IWIN.

To support IWIN and shop ONIX's line of pink products, click here. To learn about IWIN, click here.

ABOUT ONIX PICKLEBALL

ONIX is the leading manufacturer of performance pickleball paddles, balls, and accessories, and equips players with technologically advanced equipment that is proven to make the sport faster, more precise, and more strategic. Since its founding in 2005, ONIX Pickleball has dedicated its mission to growing and supporting the sport at a professional level. For information on ONIX, visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Escalade Sports is a global manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreational equipment. Leaders in their respective categories, Escalade Sports' brands include Bear® Archery, Bear X™, Trophy Ridge®, Rocket®, SIK® and Cajun Bowfishing™ archery equipment; STIGA® and Ping-Pong® table tennis; Accudart® and Unicorn® darting; RAVE Sports® water recreation products; Atomic®, Victory Tailgate®, Triumph™ Sports, Viva Sol®, Zume Games® recreational games; DURA® and Onix® pickleball equipment; Goalrilla™, Goalsetter® residential in-ground basketball systems, Goaliath® and Silverback® residential in-ground and portable basketball goals; Lifeline® and the STEP® fitness products; Woodplay® premium playsets; American Heritage Billiards® - premium billiards and game room assortment; and Cue&Case® - a leader in specialty billiard accessories. Escalade Sports' products are available at sporting goods dealers and independent retailers nationwide. For more information on Escalade Sports, its brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts or customer service, please call 1-888-784-4288 or visit www.escaladesports.com.

