Intertrust share repurchase periodic update (28 September – 1 October 2021)

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – 4 October 2021 – Intertrust N.V. (“Intertrust” or “Company”) [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions, today announces that it has repurchased 62,540 ordinary Intertrust shares at an average price of EUR 13.1023 per share in the period from 28 September 2021 up to and including 1 October 2021. The aggregate consideration for this repurchase was EUR 819 thousand.

This repurchase was made as part of the Company’s share repurchase programme, which was announced on 27 September 2021. The total number of shares repurchased under this programme up to and including 1 October

2021 is 62,540 shares for a total aggregate consideration of EUR 819 thousand.

A portion of the repurchased shares will be used for existing employee stock ownership plans which will vest in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The remainder of the repurchased shares are intended to be cancelled after approval by the general meeting of shareholders.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

