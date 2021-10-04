CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Following the full completion of its first share repurchase program for 558.6 million euros, Crédit Agricole S.A. launches a new share repurchase program for 500 million euros

French English

Montrouge, 4 october 2021

Following the full completion of its first share repurchase program for 558.6 million euros, Crédit Agricole S.A. launches a new share repurchase program for 500 million euros

Crédit Agricole S.A., having received all necessary supervisory approvals, confirms today that it will start a new share repurchase program of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s shares for a maximum consideration of 500 million euros. This program shall start on 5 October 2021 and end no later than 28 January 2022. Shares purchased under this new program will also be cancelled.

Crédit Agricole S.A. has given an irrevocable instruction to an independent investment services provider (the “Investment Services Provider”) in relation to the purchase by the Investment Services Provider, during the period commencing on 5 October 2021 and ending no later than 28 January 2022, of shares in the share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A. (the “Shares”) for an aggregate purchase price of no greater than 500 million euros.

Any purchase of Shares done in relation to this announcement will be carried out on the regulated market of Euronext Paris and Multilateral Trading Facilities where the Shares are admitted to trading or traded. The purchases will be executed in accordance with the price and volume conditions set out in the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures, and with Crédit Agricole S.A.’s general authority to make market purchases of shares pursuant to the 29th resolution adopted by the general meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. on 12 May 2021. Crédit Agricole S.A. will announce any market repurchase of Shares accordingly.

The existing liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux remains temporarily suspended during the execution of this share repurchase program.

The description of the share repurchase program, set out in Section 1 (page 38) of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s Universal Registration Document filed and registered with the Autorité des marchés financiers on 24 March 2021 under number D.21-0184, as well as the text of the 29th resolution adopted by the general meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. on 12 May 2021, are available on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s website:

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Charlotte de Chavagnac : 01 57 72 11 17 - charlotte.dechavagnac@credit-agricole-sa.fr

