Paytronix Report: Loyalty Programs Boost Visits and Spend By 18–30%

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today published the first annual Paytronix Loyalty Report, which found that most Paytronix loyalty programs consistently boost visits and spend by 18–30% per enrolled member. The first annual Paytronix Loyalty Report examines restaurant and convenience industry trends across the loyalty landscape, including trends in visits, spend, member demographics, and program types.



Key insights from the Paytronix Loyalty Report include:

Loyalty members’ checks were an average of 6% more than non-loyalty members over the course of the year.

The top 10% of loyalty members accounted for more than half of all loyalty spend at their favorite brands for eight months of 2020.

Ice cream and coffee brands had a banner year in 2020 despite the pandemic, realizing on average a 7% increase in visits and a 26.5% increase in spend.

Convenience stores saw a 10% increase in average spend per visit despite a decline in fuel sales.

Spend per visit increased across convenience stores and all restaurant segments.



“During a tumultuous 2020, loyalty programs shone through as one of the key survival tools for brands in the restaurant and convenience industries,” said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix Systems, Inc. “The best programs are those that look beyond simply enticing customers with offers and leans into the idea of personalizing the customer journey. In this way a loyalty platform is part of a broader guest engagement strategy that touches all parts of the guest experience, whether that’s digital, physical, or a combination of both.”

The Paytronix report finds that “critical mass” for a loyalty program is reached at about 15% penetration, the baseline that brands should strive to achieve one year after launching a program for the first time. At this level, the program is producing material results: enough to make a noticeable difference on the top line.

Excellent performance falls between 25% and 35%, while top-tier brands can reach impressive penetration rates of 50% or even 70%. Panera Bread represents one of these exceedingly successful brands: the fast-casual giant has a 50% penetration rate and 40 million loyalty members – twice as many loyalty members as Starbucks, despite the brands’ significant size difference.

The Paytronix Loyalty Report is part of a series of data-driven analysis that includes the Paytronix Order & Delivery Report and the Paytronix Gift Card Report.

Methodology

The 2021 Paytronix Loyalty Report references data from the Paytronix database of in-store and online transactions between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted. While restaurant data in this report goes back to 2018, the convenience store data covers 2019 and 2020.

